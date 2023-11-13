Six NKY law enforcement officers among Latest graduates of DOCJT’s basic training academy

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training welcomed 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state, including six from NKY, as graduates the agency’s basic training academy. These law enforcement officers will now serve and protect the Commonwealth to create safer communities.

“Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are excited to see the good things you will do in your communities and pray for a safe and healthy career for each of you.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 543 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The everchanging nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.

Today’s 31 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge of honor along with the other 1,260 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“Today you leave this academy and have earned more than the honor of carrying a badge,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

The Beshear-Coleman Administration is proud to welcome the 31 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort of making each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 543 graduates and their agencies are:

• Tatum E. Abercrombie, Covington Police Department

• Alec L. Anderson-Neff, Georgetown Police Department

• Cody L. Axton, Hawesville Police Department

• Elijah J. Banks, Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office

• Hunter D. Beckley, Simpsonville Police Department

• Rori J. Brinkman, Georgetown Police Department

• Jacob L. Brown, Kenton County Police Department

• Troy W. Brown, Henderson Police Department

• Jesse W. Bufford, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Zachary K. Chesnut, Barbourville Police Department

• James E. Dean, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

• Malik S. Dow, Harrodsburg Police Department

• David B. Gibbs, Manchester Police Department

• Brandon L. Grayson, Russellville Police Department

• Trevin A. Green, Fulton Police Department

• Melvin E. Hughes, Jefferson County Schools Police Department

• Ethan G. Hulburt, Dawson Springs Police Department

• Nicholas C. Jarboe, Lewisport Police Department

• Dylan R. Jewell, Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

• Cody E. Marcum, Middlesboro Police Department

• Tommy D. McGehee, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office

• Cyruss V. McVey, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

• Samantha L. Meredith, Covington Police Department

• Cody D. Miller, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Chase D. Mullins, Perry County Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher A. Mullins, Campbell County Police Department

• Matthew T. Quimby, Hickman Police Department

• Joseph J. Richer, Covington Police Department

• Jeremy A. Staples, Munfordville Police Department

• Nicholas E. Wallace, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

• Ethan L. Woodrow, Georgetown Police Department

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training