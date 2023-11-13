Publix set to locate a supermarket, liquor store at Triple Crown Shopping Center in Richwood in 2025

Staff report

Publix Super Markets Inc., a Lakeland, FL.-based grocer, has signed a lease for its sixth store in Kentucky — and the first in Northern Kentucky.

The Boone store will be located at the southwest corner of Triple Crown Blvd. and Richwood Rd. at the Triple Crown Shopping Center.

Publix at Triple Crown Shopping Center will feature a 55,701-square-foot Publix supermarket and an adjacent Publix Liquors, that will offer beer, wine and spirits.



Projected opening is 2025.

The move into the region comes as part of continued expansion by Publix and puts it in direct competition with hometown supermarket giant Kroger, which is headquartered in Cincinnati.

