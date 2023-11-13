Thomas More University’s Debbie Shipp connects with regional businesses in new ways

By Tim Herrmann

The Rotary Club of Florence will hear from Debby Shipp, Director of Corporate Engagement & Co-Op Education for Thomas More University’s College of Business who will talk about how the university connects with regional businesses.

Thanks to the Club's live streaming, those who can't attend the noon session today, can tune into the club's YouTube Channel.

Shipp utilizes her 20+ years of HR and organizational development experience to help students find resume-building jobs while they are attending Thomas More University.

In her discussions with regional employers, she realized there is a need for professional development programs that were concise, impactful, and provided information that was immediately usable.

She worked with Thomas More’s faculty to curate a series of presentations that are delivered at regional employers’ worksites. This series of professional development sessions, including the Emerging Leaders Series, has been very successful and beneficial for both the employers and Thomas More University.

Shipp is responsible for oversight, programmatic development, and implementation in the Business College’s semester and year-round Co-op program, successfully placing graduates in careers, designing, and offering professional development curricula for students and alumni to ensure their success, and engage local, regional and national corporations in becoming partners with Thomas More to advance opportunities for our students and alumni.

She has over 20 years of Human Resources experience in the thoroughbred racing, motorsports, and travel industries and she was on the management team of a 106,000 seat start up.

Before joining Thomas More University, she worked four and a half years at the NKY Chamber where she was the VP of Business Growth and International Affairs. At the Chamber she delivered assistance, professional development, and educational programming for businesses to help them grow their employees’ professional development and strengthen their business relationship with the region and the world.

“Through education and professional development, I was able to help employees increase the value they brought to their organization and expand their future opportunities. I have seen firsthand that helping one employee/student increase their earning potential often benefits three generations: the student, and the children, and elderly relatives that rely upon them.”



