St. E. Healthcare forms collaboration with Mayfield Brain & Spine to advance service to stroke patients

Advanced stroke care is now delivered in Northern Kentucky, thanks to a collaboration between Mayfield Brain & Spine and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.



With the new capability, stroke patients can receive enhanced neurovascular treatment at St. Elizabeth’s Edgewood Hospital. Neurosurgeons from Mayfield Brain & Spine are able to perform emergency thrombectomies, the most effective surgical procedure to remove a blockage in an artery inside the brain. Previously, Northern Kentucky patients suffering a severe ischemic stroke were transported to a Cincinnati hospital for surgery to remove the blockage.

Also, patients with neurovascular conditions such as unruptured brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) can now get elective, minimally invasive surgery using the new technology.



St. Elizabeth investments in the nation’s most advanced stroke technology fueled the new capability. Mayfield neurosurgeons will perform the surgeries and lead interventional treatment, while St. Elizabeth specialists, including specially trained intensivists, will ensure the full spectrum of neurovascular care is available.



“This leading-edge biplane technology improves accuracy and enhances safety for patients experiencing a severe ischemic stroke,” said Dr. Robert James, a Mayfield neurosurgeon and stroke specialist in Mayfield’s Crestview Hills office who is using the new technology at St. Elizabeth. “Mayfield’s commitment is to serve patients when and where they need care, and our collaboration with St. Elizabeth will bring advanced stroke treatment closer to home for those in Northern Kentucky.”



“We are excited to bring this higher level of stroke care to the Northern Kentucky community,” said Tony Hyott, assistant vice president for patient services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “St. Elizabeth and Mayfield have a long-established partnership and this further collaboration will benefit more patients in our community. We also want to thank the University of Cincinnati Stroke Team for their continued role in the initial assessment of our stroke patients.”



St. Elizabeth made a significant commitment to the community, investing in equipment and training for the Neuro Angiography BiPlane Suite. The three-dimensional biplane technology includes two mobile cameras that allow for imaging of the brain from multiple perspectives. It helps clinicians track blood flow, identify blockages and pinpoint the location of aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations.

