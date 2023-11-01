State officials issue health advisory about algal bloom at Alexandria Community Park Lake

The Kentucky Division of Water (DOW) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) have issued a harmful algal bloom (HAB) recreational public health advisory for Alexandria Community Park Lake in Campbell County. Lab results from water samples collected on October 27, 2023 indicated the presence of a toxin-producing bloom at concentrations above the advisory threshold. See the recommended guidelines below to minimize exposure to HABs.

A HAB recreational public health advisory means that algal toxins have been detected at various locations throughout a river or lake. Swimming, wading, and water activities that create spray are not recommended in areas impacted by HABs. Water ingested during recreational activities in these areas may increase the risk of gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms such as skin, eye, and/or throat irritation, breathing difficulties, skin rashes, or numbness or tingling of limbs may also occur after contact with HABs.

‘Blue-green’ and ‘green’ algae are natural components of freshwater ecosystems. ‘Green’ algae, which do not produce toxins, come in many forms and commonly appear as underwater moss or stringy mats. ‘Blue-green’ algae, which cause HABs, often appear as slicks of opaque, bright-green, red, or brown paint. HABs are most likely to develop when a waterbody experiences an influx of nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen), combined with sunny conditions, warm temperatures, and low-flow or low-water conditions.

The following guidelines are recommended to avoid exposure to HABs:

Individuals should avoid direct contact, including swimming, wading, paddling, diving, and water skiing, with affected water that has a visible bloom, unusual color, or a surface-forming layer of algal scum.

People who are prone to respiratory allergies or asthma should avoid areas with HABs. Children may be particularly at risk.

If contact has been made with water containing visible blue-green algae, wash off with fresh water.

In some cases, skin irritation will appear after prolonged exposure. If symptoms persist, consult your health care provider.

If fishing in affected waters, fish fillets (not organs) may be consumed after the fillets have been rinsed in clean, potable water.

Prevent pets and livestock from ingesting or otherwise coming into contact with water sources where HABs are apparent or suspected.

If you are concerned that you have symptoms that are a result of exposure to HABs, consult with your doctor/health care provider.

For additional information about harmful algal blooms in Kentucky, visit the Division of Water’s HAB webpage here. All current HAB advisories in Kentucky, can be accessed on the Division of Water’s HAB Viewer at http://watermaps.ky.gov/HABs.