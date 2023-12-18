A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Ahead of filing deadline next month, here’s a list of the candidates who’ve filed for 2024 ballot so far

Dec 18th, 2023 · 0 Comment

By McKenna Horsley
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky’s candidate filing deadline is next month.
 
So far, many have already signed papers seeking the Kentucky General Assembly and U.S. Congress. To appear on the primary election ballot, candidates must register by Jan. 5, 2024.
 
Next year, Kentucky voters will decide who will represent them in Frankfort and Washington D.C. and in local offices. Americans will also be electing a president next year.

As of Friday, Dec. 15, these candidates have filed with the Kentucky secretary of state to run in the May 21 primary.
 

U.S. House of Representatives

1st Congressional District

James Comer, of Tompkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

2nd Congressional District

William Dakota Compton, of Bowling Green, Democratic Party
Hank Linderman, of Falls of Rough, Democratic Party
Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

3rd Congressional District

Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
Jared Randall, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Geoffrey “Geoff” Young, of Lexington, Democratic Party

5th Congressional District

Dana Edwards, of Manchester, Republican Party 
David E. Kraftchak Jr., of London, Republican Party
Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

6th Congressional District

Jonathan Richardson, of Lexington, Democratic Party
Andy Barr, of Lexington, Republican Party, Incumbent

Kentucky House of Representatives

3rd District

Randy Bridges, of Paducah, Republican Party, Incumbent

4th District

Wade Williams, of Earlington, Republican Party, Incumbent

5th District

Mary Beth Imes, of Murray, Republican Party, Incumbent

6th District

Chris Freeland, of Benton, Republican Party, Incumbent

8th District

Walker Wood Thomas, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

9th District

Myron Dossett, of Pembroke, Republican Party, Incumbent

13th District

DJ Johnson, of Owensboro, Republican Party

17th District 

Robert B. Duvall, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

18th District

Samara Heavrin, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent

19th District

Michael Lee Meredith, of Oakland, Republican Party, Incumbent

20th District

Kevin L. Jackson, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

21st District

Amy Neighbors, of Edmonton, Republican Party, Incumbent

22nd District

Shawn McPherson, of Scottsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

24th District

Brandon Reed, of Hodgenville, Republican Party, Incumbent

25th District

Steve Bratcher, of Elizabethtown, Republican Party, Incumbent

26th District

Peyton Griffee, of Mount Washington, Republican Party

27th District

Nancy Tate, of Brandenburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

28th District

Almaria Baker, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Jared Bauman, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

29th District

Ricky Santiago,  of Louisville, Democratic Party
Wyatt Allison, of Louisville, Republican Party

31st District 

Colleen Orsella Davis, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Susan Tyler Witten, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

34th District

Sarah Stalker, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

36th District

William “Woody” Zorn, of Louisville, Democratic Party
John F. Hodgson, of Fisherville, Republican Party, Incumbent

37th District

Emily Callaway, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

38th District

Rachel Roarx, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
Carrie Sanders McKeehan, of Louisville, Republican Party

39th District

Ryan Stanford, of Nicholasville, Democratic Party
Matt Lockett, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent

41st District

William “Rick” Adams, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Mary Lou Marzian, of Louisville, Democratic Party

44th District

Beverly D. Chester-Burton, of Shively, Democratic Party, Incumbent

45th District

Adam Moore, of Lexington, Democratic Party
Killian Timoney, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent

47th District

Robb Adams, of Carrollton, Democratic Party
Felicia Rabourn, of Pendleton, Republican Party, Incumbent

48th District

Kate Farrow, of Crestwood, Democratic Party
Ken Fleming, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

49th District
 
Thomas Huff, of Shepherdsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

50th District

Candy Massaroni, of Bardstown, Republican Party, Incumbent
Andy Stone, of Bardstown, Republican Party

51st District

Michael “Sarge” Pollock, of Campbellsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

53rd District

James Tipton, of Taylorsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

55th District

Kim King, of Harrodsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent
James Toller, of Nicholasville, Republican Party

56th District

Daniel A. Fister, of Versailles, Republican Party, Incumbent

59th District

David Osborne, of Prospect, Republican Party, Incumbent

60th District

Marianne Proctor, of Union, Republican Party, Incumbent

61st District

Savannah Maddox, of Dry Ridge, Republican Party, Incumbent

62th District

Kevin Kidwell, of Stamping Ground, Democratic Party
Tony Hampton, of Georgetown, Republican Party

64th District

Karen Campbell, of Independence, Republican Party
Kim Poore Moser, of Taylor Mill, Republican Party, Incumbent

65th District

Stephanie Dietz, of Edgewood, Republican Party, Incumbent

66th District

Ed Massey, of Hebron, Republican Party
T.J. Roberts, of Burlington, Republican Party

67th District

Rachel Roberts, of Newport, Democratic Party, Incumbent

68th District

Brandon Long, of Fort Thomas, Democratic Party
Mike Clines, of Alexandria, Republican Party, Incumbent

69th District

Steven Doan, of Erlanger, Republican Party, Incumbent

71st District

Josh Bray, of Mt. Vernon, Republican Party, Incumbent

73rd District

Ryan Dotson, of Winchester, Republican Party, Incumbent

74th District

David Hale, of Wellington, Republican Party, Incumbent

77th District

George Brown Jr., of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

78th District

Mark Hart, of Falmouth, Republican Party, Incumbent

79th District

Chad Aull, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

81st District

Deanna Frazier Gordon, of Richmond, Republican Party, Incumbent

82nd District

Nick Wilson, of Williamsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

83rd District 

Joshua Branscum, of Russell Springs, Republican Party, Incumbent

85th District

Shane Baker, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

86th District

Tom O’dell Smith, of Gray, Republican Party, Incumbent

87th District

Adam Bowling, of Middlesboro, Republican Party, Incumbent

88th District

Vanessa Grossl, of Georgetown, Republican Party

89th District

Idalia Holland, of Beattyville, Republican Party
Timmy Truett, of McKee, Republican Party, Incumbent

90th District

Derek Lewis, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent

92nd District

John Blanton, of Salyersville, Republican Party, Incumbent

96th District

Patrick Flannery, of Olive Hill, Republican Party, Incumbent

97th District

Bobby W. McCool, of Van Lear, Republican Party, Incumbent

98th District

Aaron Thompson, of Ashland, Republican Party

99th District

Richard White, of Morehead, Republican Party, Incumbent

Kentucky Senate

3rd District

Craig B. Richardson, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party

5th District

Stephen Meredith, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent

11th District

Steve Rawlings, of Burlington, Republican Party

13th District

Reggie Thomas, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

15th District

Rick Girdler, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

19th District

Cassie Chambers Armstrong, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

21st District 

Brandon J. Storm, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent

27th District

Molly Gene Crain, of Lexington, Democratic Party

29th District

Les Stapleton, of Prestonsburg, Republican Party
Johnnie L. Turner, of Baxter, Republican Party, Incumbent

33rd District

Michael W. Churchill Jr., of Louisville, Democratic Party

Justice of the Supreme Court

5th District

Pamela R. Goodwine, of Lexington
Erin Izzo, of Frankfort


