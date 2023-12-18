State Sen. Robin Webb will speak to Florence Rotary today on ‘Developing Relationships in Governance’

By Tim Herrmann

Rotary Club of Florence

Join the Rotary Club of Florence, serving all of Boone County (@FlorenceRotary), today at noon as Kentucky State Senator Robin Webb, talks about “Developing Relationships in Governance.”

The program will be held at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD), 22 Spiral Drive, Florence.

Webb will explore the dynamic interplay between effective relationship-building and the long-term impact it can have on our local communities and the broader state landscape, illustrating the significance of fostering connections, communication, and collaboration among stakeholders, policymakers, and citizens.

Senator Webb represents Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lewis counties. She previously served in the House of Representatives (1999-2009), where she was the second ranking member of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee, and was elected to the state Senate in 2009, where she still serves.

Webb, a general sole practitioner, serves the Kentucky Bar Association in several capacities including former Equine Law, and Criminal Law Section Chair, KYLAP Commission, Committee for Domestic Violence and Child Protection and the KBA Foundation Board.

Historically, the budget has consumed most of her tenure, as well as the issues that affect agriculture, criminal justice, property ownership, hemp, tourism, human trafficking, energy, conservation and environment. In 2021, she was selected as a member of the Budget Conference Committee to review a non-traditional 1-year budget due to the 2020 Regular Session being cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also serves as a member across numerous national and state committees.



Her other work includes co-chairing the Kentucky Sportsmen’s Caucus and the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses. Webb also served as the first woman President of the NASC for two terms and currently serves on the Executive Council.



Outdoor issues, including hunting, fishing, trapping, shooting, junior conservation education and cultural heritage issues are her passion in both policy and personal pursuit.

Webb is a graduate of Morehead State University with an A.A.S in Mining Technology and a B.S. in Energy and Reclamation with emphasis in underground mine safety. Her hobbies include equine competition, hunting, fishing, and bluegrass music. She is a single mother to two adult children and a member of the First Baptist Church of Grayson.



Guests are always welcome to join, meet members and learn about the club.



Rotary is expecting a larger crowd for this event, so please RSVP here. If you have not RSVP’d and room capacity is met, we will unfortunately be unable to accommodate you. The lunch is $12.

The program is Live Streamed on the club’s YouTube Channel.