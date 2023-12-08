Art Lander’s Outdoors: Five must-have gifts for the avid hunter on your Christmas shopping list

With the holiday shopping season upon us, here are gift ideas for the avid hunter on your Christmas list:

• For the archer a BlackOut 6-Sided Foam Archery Target.

The 18 by 18 by 16-inch target is ideal for practice with arrows tipped with field points, or fixed-blade broadheads or mechanical broadheads, when sighting in.

The durable foam target has six shootable sides, with different target configurations. The long-lasting polyurethane exterior and layered core makes it easy to remove arrows.

The target weights 17 pounds.

The cost is $99.99.

Buy online here from Cabela’s.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

• The late Bill Scott etched his name in the history of modern archery when he perfected a double-caliper release with a roller-sear mechanism, the result of his personal quest for a smoother and more consistent shot.

The precision tool-maker in rural Kentucky founded Scott Archery in 1982.

The Shark, a time-tested dual caliper release, is the all-time best-selling dual caliper release in the industry.

The second-generation Shark II, available in black or camo, features a comfortable and dependable design with five different position adjustments to deliver you exactly the anchor point you want, while the forward position of the knurled trigger optimizes draw lengths for enhanced performance.

Its wrist strap is made of leather and neoprene for extra comfort.

The cost is $79.99.

Buy online at scottarchery.com.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

• The Plano Element-Proof Field/Ammo Box is ideal for many hunting applications, especially when waterfowl, deer, or wild turkey hunting from a blind, or in the dove field, seated on a stool in tall grass or at the edge of standing corn.

Measuring roughly 12 by 6 by 8 inches, the Element-Proof Field/Ammo Box features a water-resistant O-ring seal, brass latch for secure closure and a heavy-duty carry handle.

It is most often used to carry boxes of shot shells, game calls, rangefinders, binoculars or a cell phone.

The cost is $18.99.

Buy online www.planooutdoors.com.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

• The Nikon ACULON T02 binoculars provides excellent ergonomics, and ruggedness in a package that is comfortable to carry and small enough to pack away anywhere.

The compact, lightweight binoculars are perfect for viewing approaching game. Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eye position and allows for comfortable viewing during extended periods of use.

Nikon’s lens multicoating delivers astonishing clarity and brightness, in a lead and arsenic-free glass composition.

The cost is $69.95 for the 10 by 21 magnification in black.

Buy online at www.nikonusa.com.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

• Generations of hunters have depended on the Kentucky Afield Outdoor​ Calendar to help them have a better day in the field.

Savvy hunters also use their calendars to record their essential trip information for future reference.

The full-color Kentucky Afield Outdoor Calendar has outstanding wildlife photography, hunting season dates, moon phases and monthly nature happenings.

You’ll also find deadlines to apply for quota hunts on WMAs.

Calendars are available while supplies last.

The price is $10.

Buy online at app.fw.ky.gov.

Get outdoors. With the late muzzleloader season for deer opening Saturday, and waterfowl and small game seasons underway, there are lots of hunting opportunities. Quality gear makes the experience that much more enjoyable.