Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installs 2024 officers, directors

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installed its 2024 officers and directors at an event on Tusday at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills.

Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore performed the installation of the 2024 Officers and Directors.

“We are excited to see the results of the energetic and prudent leadership our Officers and Directors will bring to the industry in 2024,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of BIA. “After a year of incredible achievements in 2023 the New Year is shaping up to be just as momentous.”

During the event, BIA leadership said the organization would continue focus on workforce development at the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades, along with renewed dedication to membership recruitment and retention and a commitment crafting the organization’s next three-year strategic plan.

“Congratulations to our newly installed leaders,” said Miller. “We cannot wait to see what 2024 brings under your guidance.”

2024 BIA officers:

• Matt Curtin, Paul Hemmer Company, President

• Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings, Immediate Past President

• Mitchell Deaton, Ashley Building Group, Vice President

• Randy Acklin, Fischer Homes, Secretary/Treasurer

• Joe Schlimm, Republic Bank, Associate President

• Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop, Associate Vice President

2024 BIA directors:

• Jill Bezold, Arlinghaus Builders, Builder Director

• Michaele Blackburn, Fischer Homes, Builder Director

• Nikki Hayden, Team Herr Realtors, Associate Director

• Manny Hernandez, First Financial Bank, Associate Director

• Nathan Madden, Pella, Associate Director

• John Voorhees, AE Door & Window, Associate Director

• Stacy Art, Re-Max Realtors, Emerging Leaders Council Representative

• Matt Mains, The Drees Company, Land Development Council Representative

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky