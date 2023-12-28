Beshear says partnership with KCTCS to place ‘kynectors’ on campuses full time to help students

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a partnership with Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) that places onsite experts at the system’s 16 colleges full-time to help students apply for health coverage, food and childcare assistance programs.

These experts, known as “kynectors,” are part of the state’s kynect program, and are available to help the more than 100,000 students enrolled in KCTCS to find quality, affordable health coverage and other benefits. This assistance is at no cost to the students.

The kynectors are stationed in offices on campus 40 hours per week to accommodate student schedules and ensure availability. They are being introduced at student orientations as well as to faculty, advisors and success coaches who often refer students who are in need of supports in their basic needs.

“KCTCS is very excited about the impact of the kynectors to current and prospective students,” said Jessie Schook, the vice president of workforce and economic development at KCTCS. “They will provide connectivity to essential benefits and services such as affordable health care, SNAP and childcare resources that will ultimately increase student success rates and improve workforce participation.”

“Kentucky is fortunate to be one of only a few states with this level of partnership support for student basic needs,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson, the president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. “We’re thankful that Kentucky’s higher education institutions and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services will be working together to increase access for Kentucky students to stable sources of food, housing, affordable childcare and other necessities to ensure student success and degree completion.”

The Governor also reminded Kentuckians that the open enrollment deadline to sign up for health care coverage in 2024 through kynect is Jan. 16. You can go to kynect.ky.gov or call 855-459-6328 for more information and to sign up.

Kentucky Today