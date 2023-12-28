Laurel County native, law veteran Katie Bing named fifth clerk of Supreme Court of Kentucky

Katie Bing has been named clerk of the Supreme Court of Kentucky, making her the fifth person to hold that position.

“Katie’s commitment to the court, coupled with her legal expertise, made her the ideal person for the position,” Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Laurance B. VanMeter said after the Supreme Court justices appointed Bing to the position permanently Nov. 9. “I have confidence in her ability to fulfill the vital role of safeguarding the court’s records.”

Established after the 1975 passage of the Judicial Article to the Kentucky Constitution, the position of Supreme Court clerk is responsible for overseeing case filing and management, as well as the custody, control and storage of all records for the commonwealth’s highest court.

Bing began her law career with the Supreme Court, serving as a law clerk for Deputy Chief Justice Mary C. Noble (ret.) in 2013 immediately after graduating from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. In 2014, she began six years in private law practice, working in the areas of personal injury, insurance defense, family law and general litigation for law firms in Eastern and Central Kentucky. Demonstrating her commitment to public service, she returned to the Supreme Court in June 2020, this time as the deputy court administrator. She was named interim clerk on Sept. 1.

“Having started my legal career with the Supreme Court and returning after private law practice, I am dedicated to upholding the responsibilities of overseeing case filing and management,” Bing said, who also serves as the court administrator. “I look forward to contributing to the court’s mission with diligence and integrity.”

Bing is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the National Association of Appellate Court Attorneys. She previously served as board president for Dress for Success Lexington and is a former member of the Central Kentucky American Inn of Court. She is a graduate of Leadership Tri-County (Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties) and an alumnus of the Teach for America Program, having served as a first-grade teacher for two years in Lake Village, Ark.

Bing is a native of Laurel County and resides in Lexington with her husband, Stefan.

Bing succeeds Kelly Stephens, who left in August to serve as the clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The three others who have served as Supreme Court clerk in Kentucky are Susan Stokely Clary (1995-2020), John C. Scott (1979-1995) and Martha Layne Collins (1976-1979).

Kentucky Court of Justice