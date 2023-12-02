Boone County, N. Bluegrass CASA groups merge aiming to better serve children; volunteers sought

Boone County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has merged with CASA of the Northern Bluegrass Region. This merger has been developed and implemented to better serve the children in the region of Northern Kentucky. CASA of the Northern Bluegrass Region will now serve the counties of: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton.



Last year, the nine counties combined served 346 children with 88 CASA volunteers.

CASA’s mission is to provide court-appointed volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children to ensure that every child can thrive in a safe and permanent home. CASA of the Northern Bluegrass Region is one of 21 local CASA programs across the Commonwealth. According to the Kentucky CASA Network, volunteers are

community members who stand up and speak out to help children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

The Kentucky CASA Network is committed to providing resources, technical assistance, and advocacy to CASA programs around the state. Statistics show that children are 50% less likely to require foster care in the future, are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, and are more likely to succeed in school if a CASA volunteer advocates for children.

The Executive Director of CASA of the Northern Bluegrass, Nicky Jeffries, says, “This merger will allow for additional resources and an increase in advocacy services for more children that suffer from abuse and neglect across our nine counties in Northern Kentucky.”

Colleen Maier, the Executive Director of the former Boone County CASA, will hold a new position as Director of Programming. CASA of the Northern Bluegrass continues to recruit volunteers to achieve its mission. If you would like to become a volunteer, please visit www.casanorthernbluegrass.org or call 859-426-2030.

New training classes will begin in January 2024.