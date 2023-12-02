A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Here are candidates, so far, who have filed to seek election to state General Assembly, U.S. Congress

Dec 2nd, 2023 · 0 Comment

By McKenna Horsley
Kentucky Lantern

With little  more than a month before the election filing deadline, a few more candidates have signed papers seeking election to the Kentucky General Assembly and U.S. Congress.

The deadline is Jan. 5, 2024 to file to appear on the primary election ballot.

Next year, Kentucky voters will decide who will represent them in Frankfort and Washington D.C. and in local offices. Americans will also be electing a president next year.

Kentucky State Capitol (File photo)

As of Thursday, Nov. 30, these candidates have filed with the Kentucky secretary of state to run in the May 21 primary.
 
U.S. House of Representatives

2nd Congressional District

William Dakota Compton, of Bowling Green, Democratic Party
Hank Linderman, of Falls of Rough, Democratic Party
Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

3rd Congressional District

Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

5th Congressional District

Dana Edwards, of Manchester, Republican Party 
Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

Kentucky House of Representatives

4th District

Wade Williams, of Earlington, Republican Party, Incumbent

5th District

Mary Beth Imes, of Murray, Republican Party, Incumbent

8th District

Walker Wood Thomas, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

14th District

Scott Lewis, of Beaver Dam, Republican Party, Incumbent 

17th District 

Robert B. Duvall, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

19th District

Michael Lee Meredith, of Oakland, Republican Party, Incumbent

20th District

Kevin L. Jackson, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

21st District

Amy Neighbors, of Edmonton, Republican Party, Incumbent

22nd District

Shawn McPherson, of Scottsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

28th District

Jared Bauman, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

29th District

Chris Lewis, of Louisville, Republican Party

31st District
 
Susan Tyler Witten, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

36th District

John F. Hodgson, of Fisherville, Republican Party, Incumbent

39th District

Ryan Stanford, of Nicholasville, Democratic Party
Matt Lockett, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent

41st District

Mary Lou Marzian, of Louisville, Democratic Party

44th District

Beverly D. Chester-Burton, of Shively, Democratic Party, Incumbent

47th District

Robb Adams, of Carrollton, Democratic Party
Felicia Rabourn, of Pendleton, Republican Party, Incumbent

48th District

Ken Fleming, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

49th District 

Thomas Huff, of Shepherdsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

50th District

Andy Stone, of Bardstown, Republican Party

55th District

Kim King, of Harrodsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

56th District

Daniel A. Fister, of Versailles, Republican Party, Incumbent

67th District

Rachel Roberts, of Newport, Democratic Party, Incumbent

69th District

Steven Doan, of Erlanger, Republican Party, Incumbent

71st District

Josh Bray, of Mt. Vernon, Republican Party, Incumbent

73rd District

Ryan Dotson, of Winchester, Republican Party, Incumbent

79th District

Chad Aull, of Lexington, Democratic Party

83rd District
 
Joshua Branscum, of Russell Springs, Republican Party, Incumbent

85th District

Shane Baker, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

86th District

Tom O’dell Smith, of Gray, Republican Party, Incumbent

88th District

Vanessa Grossl, of Georgetown, Republican Party

89th District

Idalia Holland, of Beattyville, Republican Party

90th District

Derek Lewis, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent

97th District

Bobby W. McCool, of Van Lear, Republican Party, Incumbent

General Assembly (File photo)

Kentucky Senate

3rd District

Craig B. Richardson, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party

5th District

Stephen Meredith, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent

13th District

Reggie Thomas, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

15th District

Rick Girdler, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

21st District 

Brandon J. Storm, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent

27th District

Molly Gene Crain, of Lexington, Democratic Party

29th District

Les Stapleton, of Prestonsburg, Republican Party
Johnnie L. Turner, of Baxter, Republican Party, Incumbent

Justice of the Supreme Court

5th District

Pamela R. Goodwine, of Lexington
Erin Izzo, of Frankfort


