Here are candidates, so far, who have filed to seek election to state General Assembly, U.S. Congress

By McKenna Horsley
Kentucky Lantern
With little more than a month before the election filing deadline, a few more candidates have signed papers seeking election to the Kentucky General Assembly and U.S. Congress.
The deadline is Jan. 5, 2024 to file to appear on the primary election ballot.
Next year, Kentucky voters will decide who will represent them in Frankfort and Washington D.C. and in local offices. Americans will also be electing a president next year.
As of Thursday, Nov. 30, these candidates have filed with the Kentucky secretary of state to run in the May 21 primary.
U.S. House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
William Dakota Compton, of Bowling Green, Democratic Party
Hank Linderman, of Falls of Rough, Democratic Party
Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent
3rd Congressional District
Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
5th Congressional District
Dana Edwards, of Manchester, Republican Party
Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent
Kentucky House of Representatives
4th District
Wade Williams, of Earlington, Republican Party, Incumbent
5th District
Mary Beth Imes, of Murray, Republican Party, Incumbent
8th District
Walker Wood Thomas, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
14th District
Scott Lewis, of Beaver Dam, Republican Party, Incumbent
17th District
Robert B. Duvall, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent
19th District
Michael Lee Meredith, of Oakland, Republican Party, Incumbent
20th District
Kevin L. Jackson, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent
21st District
Amy Neighbors, of Edmonton, Republican Party, Incumbent
22nd District
Shawn McPherson, of Scottsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
28th District
Jared Bauman, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
29th District
Chris Lewis, of Louisville, Republican Party
31st District
Susan Tyler Witten, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
36th District
John F. Hodgson, of Fisherville, Republican Party, Incumbent
39th District
Ryan Stanford, of Nicholasville, Democratic Party
Matt Lockett, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent
41st District
Mary Lou Marzian, of Louisville, Democratic Party
44th District
Beverly D. Chester-Burton, of Shively, Democratic Party, Incumbent
47th District
Robb Adams, of Carrollton, Democratic Party
Felicia Rabourn, of Pendleton, Republican Party, Incumbent
48th District
Ken Fleming, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
49th District
Thomas Huff, of Shepherdsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
50th District
Andy Stone, of Bardstown, Republican Party
55th District
Kim King, of Harrodsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent
56th District
Daniel A. Fister, of Versailles, Republican Party, Incumbent
67th District
Rachel Roberts, of Newport, Democratic Party, Incumbent
69th District
Steven Doan, of Erlanger, Republican Party, Incumbent
71st District
Josh Bray, of Mt. Vernon, Republican Party, Incumbent
73rd District
Ryan Dotson, of Winchester, Republican Party, Incumbent
79th District
Chad Aull, of Lexington, Democratic Party
83rd District
Joshua Branscum, of Russell Springs, Republican Party, Incumbent
85th District
Shane Baker, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent
86th District
Tom O’dell Smith, of Gray, Republican Party, Incumbent
88th District
Vanessa Grossl, of Georgetown, Republican Party
89th District
Idalia Holland, of Beattyville, Republican Party
90th District
Derek Lewis, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent
97th District
Bobby W. McCool, of Van Lear, Republican Party, Incumbent
Kentucky Senate
3rd District
Craig B. Richardson, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party
5th District
Stephen Meredith, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent
13th District
Reggie Thomas, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent
15th District
Rick Girdler, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent
21st District
Brandon J. Storm, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent
27th District
Molly Gene Crain, of Lexington, Democratic Party
29th District
Les Stapleton, of Prestonsburg, Republican Party
Johnnie L. Turner, of Baxter, Republican Party, Incumbent
Justice of the Supreme Court
5th District
Pamela R. Goodwine, of Lexington
Erin Izzo, of Frankfort