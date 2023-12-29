Boone County Public Library hosts Winter Reading Challenge for all ages in January — win prizes

The Boone County Public Library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge for all ages in January, starting Jan. 1 and ending Jan. 31.

The challenge is a combination of reading and doing fun activities like completing a puzzle or trying a new recipe. Log up to 15 books and 15 activities.

For every book and activity logged, participants earn an entry into the grand prize drawings.

Grand prizes include a BCPL beanie or a $25 gift card to Amazon, Biggby Coffee, Strong’s Pizza, or Mai Tai.

Logging begins January 1 and ends January 31.

All activities must be entered by Wednesday, January 31 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be drawn on February 1. All prizes must be picked up by February 7.

Activities include: