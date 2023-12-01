Brighton Center to hold annual Used Toy Sale so children can purchase their own gifts for giving

Brighton Center will host its annual Used Toy Sale tomorrow, December 2 starting at 10 a.m. at 741 Central Avenue.

Each year Brighton Center sponsors the Used Toy Sale, for young children ages 2–12 to “shop” for their friends, family, and siblings.

Used toys and bikes that have been donated to Brighton Center are cleaned and double-checked to ensure they are in working condition before being sorted and organized by volunteers setting up for the sale.



Toys are priced at .5, .10, and .25 cents so that children can have the experience of buying gifts for others.

Children ages 2-12 will shop with a volunteer or staff member while their parent or guardian waits in a separate area.

The sale has been a traditional holiday event at Brighton Center for over 40 years.

Santa will make an appearance and hot chocolate will be available for all!



