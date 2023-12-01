Art Lander’s Outdoors: Holiday gift ideas for the Angler on your shopping list

The holiday shopping season is here. Is there an angler on your shopping list?

Here are five gift ideas:

• Safety on the water is a must for anglers, even if they are competent swimmers.

The Bass Pro Shops AM24 Auto/Manual Inflatable Life Vest is a lightweight, low-profile vest that provides comfort, safety, and peace of mind. It automatically inflates when immersed in water or when you pull the backup handle.

Made of 200-denier nylon ripstop fabric that resists tears and punctures, the vest has a soft neoprene neckline that provides all-day comfort.

Available in three color combinations, and chest sizes from 30 inches to 65 inches.

The cost is $99.99.

Buy online at www.basspro.com.

• What angler wouldn’t want a state-of-the-art spinning rod and reel combo.

The Abu Garcia Zata Spinning Rod and Reel Combo features lightweight aluminum and graphite construction. The one-piece, 7-foot rod, has stainless steel guides, medium action, a fast tip, and a hook keeper.

Reel handle position can be left or right.

Ideal for fishing 1/4 to 5/8-ounce lures on 6 to 12-pound line.

The sale price is $149.99, with free shipping.

Buy online at www.abugarcia.com.

• Learning to tie flies, and put feather dressings on jigs, spoons and crankbaits is a relaxing past time for avid anglers, especially during the winter months on days when cold and snow keep them off the water.

The Orvis Encounter Fly-Tying Kit has everything the beginner needs to get started in this fascinating pursuit.

The kit includes water-based head cement, spooled materials, starter vise, ceramic bobbin, scissors, bodkin, hair stacker, and hackle pliers.

An instructional DVD from renowned fly-tying videographer Tim Flager covers tool use, material use, and tying tutorials.

The sale price is $98, with free shipping.

Buy online at www.orvis.com.

• Keep your tackle organized with a Bass Pro Shops Extreme Qualifier 360 Tackle Bag System.

Built to last, the bag is made with a heavy-duty, water-repellent denier polyester construction and has a reinforced bottom.

The blue/gray tackle bag measures 19 by 12 by 9-inches and has zippered and mesh pockets to hold a water bottle or other gear. The main compartment holds five 360 utility boxes. The clear tackle boxes measure 11 by 71/4 and 1 3/4-inches, and have 24 compartments.

The cost is $46.99

Buy online at www.basspro.com.

• Fishing is year-round in Kentucky. There are no closed seasons on fish species.

The new license year begins March 1 every year.

An annual resident fishing license is $23.

A senior sportsman’s license for residents 65 years of age or older is $12.

Gift certificates for licenses may be purchased online at fw.ky.gov.

Fishing with friends and family will reward you with a lifetime of memories. Be ready, and go fishing whenever you can, weather permitting.