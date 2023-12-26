Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show announces ’24 schedule, stats January 19 at Duke Energy Center

Midwest outdoor enthusiasts can make an escape to the great outdoors as the 66th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show announces its 2024 schedule for event to be held at Duke Energy Convention Center.

All of Greater Cincinnati’s major boat dealers bring the largest selection of boats in the region. An expanded RV exhibition features 40,000 square feet of the latest motor homes, fifth wheels and camper trailers.

Exhibitors also include representatives from outdoor destinations to plan your next adventure.

In addition to the unique opportunity to see and touch all the latest innovations in boats and recreational vehicles, and learn about new travel destinations, the show includes entertainment and educational experiences for the whole family.

For the first time ever, this year’s show will host demonstrations by Mac & The Big Cheese, a

combination of comedy and cooking lessons to perfect your camping, tailgating or outdoor cooking

experience.

Opening Night: Friday, January 19, 2024

5-9 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday January 20

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday January 21

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday & Tuesday CLOSED

Wednesday – Friday January 24 – 26

3-9 p.m.

Second Weekend: Saturday, January 27

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Discount tickets available in advance at CincySportShow.com.