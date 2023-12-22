Commentary: Bill Straub: Andy Barr enthusiastically endorses Trump; question is, what’s he up to?

On May 9 of this year, a New York jury held the once and possibly future president of the United States, one Donald J. Trump, liable for sexually abusing an advice columnist, E. Jean Carroll, in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in 1995, awarding the victim $5 million. The presiding judge said the assault could properly be characterized as a rape. At least 26 women have accused Trump, who once infamously bragged he would “grab ‘em by the p—y,’’ with sexual assault.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, says so what? No big deal.

In a separate, ongoing $250 million civil lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused this very same Donald J. Trump of engaging in a scheme involving “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” to inflate his net worth in a ruse to obtain favorable loan terms. In a partial summary judgment, the presiding judge held that Trump submitted “fraudulent valuations” regarding his assets. His Honor is mulling possible penalties.

The NKyTribune’s Washington columnist Bill Straub served 11 years as the Frankfort Bureau chief for The Kentucky Post. He also is the former White House/political correspondent for Scripps Howard News Service. A member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, he currently resides in Silver Spring, Maryland, and writes frequently about the federal government and politics. Email him at williamgstraub@gmail.com

Tish-tosh, says our boy Andy. Who cares?

Donald J. Trump, as previously noted, the once and possibly future president of the United States, is facing criminal indictment in four jurisdictions, some state, some federal, on charges ranging from attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, to unlawfully hoarding confidential federal documents to conspiracy for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt at the Capitol. There are 91 charges in all.

Ho-hum, goes Andy. La-de-dah, la-de-dah.

Barr’s see-no-evil, speak-no-evil reaction to the most corrupt president in the nation’s history was fully revealed this week when, with great fanfare, he announced he was endorsing Trump, the infamous rapist and fraudster, for president.

“As Kentuckians and Americans, we must rally behind a leader who understands the importance of strong leadership, both at home and abroad,” Barr told Fox News in revealing his decision. “That is why, to protect our country and ensure prosperity, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.”



Now, we could spend a lot of time here, noting that Trump, as president, would enthusiastically throw Ukraine to the wolves, how he would gladly preside over the Duma if his BFF, Vladimir Putin, asked him to, how he has employed Hitlerian rhetoric to describe immigrants, how he plans to sic the Justice Department on his political foes and how his election would place the very idea of democracy on the edge of extinction.

All in due time. That’s for another day.

What this endorsement actually reveals is the rotting political soul of Garland Hale Barr IV, who famously gets by, like Willy Loman, riding on a smile and a shoeshine. He’s the sorta fella who talks a lot about values – “I’ll continue to fight for traditional and conservative principles that are in line with Kentucky values” – and then throws his support behind a rapist and election denier.

Apparently, Barr believes sexual assault and fraud jibe with Kentucky values.

Who knew?

Our boy Andy is more than willing to overlook Trump’s various sins against the body politic, to vote against impeaching him – twice — despite substantial evidence supporting the claims, and then turn around and vote to conduct an impeachment inquiry into President Biden with no evidence of wrongdoing or even a hint on what the articles of impeachment might resemble.

He’s the guy who will vote against funding legislation, like the infrastructure bill championed by Biden, and then as reported by McClatchy this week, write a letter supporting Lexington’s application for money made available by that same measure to aid in the reconstruction of New Circle Road.

There’s no there there with Andy Barr. He is what used to be called a face man. He is the emptiest of suits.

Barr’s early Trump endorsement could be a master plan, setting the stage for a tit-for-tat arrangement. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, is 81, seems to be ailing, and likely won’t be able to retain his leadership role if Trump, a vocal enemy, is elected president. His current term ends in 2026. He may retire and there’s word circulating that Andy has a potential replacement in mind.

Himself.

What a coincidence.

At any rate, a GOP Senate candidacy would benefit from a Trump endorsement in Kentucky, whether the Lord of Mar-a-Lago is ensconced in the White House or not. And Barr has some ground to make up to attain that support if he presents himself as McConnell’s replacement. The presidential endorsement is likely just the first step.

Trump is a rather famous grudge holder and he isn’t shy about snubbing those who have crossed him in the past. In fact, he’s not shy about snubbing those who have embraced him, so the buyer beware. Barr initially endorsed fellow Kentuckian, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, not Trump, in the 2016 GOP presidential primary. Paul famously flamed out and Barr subsequently endorsed Trump, the party’s choice.

It’s true that, as previously noted, Barr twice opposed Trump’s impeachment, the first time coming when Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to undertake an investigation into former Vice President and future electoral foe Joe Biden for pressuring the Ukraine government to fire a state prosecutor. Barr at the time said siccing a government’s investigatory apparatus against a potential rival was “routine diplomacy,” certainly an interesting way to characterize what could be considered blackmail.

But Barr to Trump’s chagrin, voted for the electors on Jan. 6, sending Biden to the White House, a result that sparked the insurrection. In an odd letter to his constituents, Barr seemed to express sorrow for the vote, basically saying he hated to do it, citing Election Day hanky-panky, but was forced to by that silly, old Constitution.

And, while he again opposed the second Trump impeachment, he proved critical of the big goof.

“The President’s rhetoric on January 6th prior to the violence and mayhem at the U.S. Capitol building was regrettable and irresponsible,” he said in a statement. “It was inappropriate for the President to discourage the Vice President from discharging his duties under the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act, neither of which give the Vice President, while acting as President of the Senate, unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not. Moreover, the President failed to appreciate the gravity of the crisis as it unfolded and should have taken more decisive and forceful action to intervene and help diffuse the situation.”

That’s not the sort of rhetoric likely to attract Trump’s support, unless, of course, you approach him, groveling, hat in hand on bended knee and seeking forgiveness by way of an early endorsement. Then he might have pity on you, poor chap, and provide you with the support you so fervently desire.

Or not.

If he gets the opportunity to make the Senate plunge, Andy won’t have much problem raising the dough. As a member of the House Financial Services Committee, and chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy, Barr gets to play the patsy for the nation’s bankers and moneychangers every day.

According to Open Records, which keeps a close tab on campaign finances, certainly closer than the service provided by a weak-kneed Federal Election Commission, Andy during the current campaign season has already collected $190,952 from securities and investments concerns. The biggest giver thus far is the Blackstone Group, one of the nation’s largest investors in leveraged buyouts, who have come across with $22,300. He has more than $3 million sitting in his campaign bank account, even though there seems little stomach for opposing his re-election from Republicans or Democrats.

Andy has found a nice, snug spot in the hip pocket of the monied interests. Now it looks like he’s going to try and parlay it into bigger things.