Florence to purchase, preserve historic former First Baptist African American Church for community use

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence city council voted to approve a municipal order for a real estate purchase agreement between the city of Florence and 31 Girard Place LLC, concerning the property located at 21 Girard Street in Florence.

“The property is one of the oldest in Florence, built around 1869, or 1870,” said City Administrator Joshua Hunt. “It was for sale, and we wanted to get it and preserve it, and restore it down the line.”

He said it is a very historic property, and they are not sure if it is the oldest property in the city.

“It is right up there with the oldest properties,” said Councilmember Patricia Wingo, who is also on the Boone County Preservation Board, “but it is the first African American church in Boone County.”

The First Baptist African American Church in Florence was founded in 1870 by the trustees of the Colored Baptist Association.

During the 100-year history of the church, the congregation played an important role in helping formerly enslaved people as well as freed people in the area.

Trustee and minister George Foster delivered the very first sermon in the church on December 23, 1877.

Hunt said the intent is to buy the property, for a purchase price of $150,000, and then in a different budget session, put aside some money to be able to restore it.

“While the structural condition is satisfactory, the building has undergone several renovations, diminishing some of its original 1870-era charm,” Hunt explained. “The city plans to collaborate with preservation experts to determine the best approach for restoring the structure.”

He noted that the original wood siding, which is now hiding behind vinyl siding, is going to be a focal point to make sure the restoration aligns closely with the original design.

“Beyond the restoration efforts, our goal is to transform the space into a community hub for meetings and special events,” said Hunt. “This initiative aims to preserve the historical significance of the site while creating a welcoming space for community engagement.”

All six councilmembers discussed the matter for a few minutes, and then voted unanimously for the purchase.