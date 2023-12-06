Commentary – Mike Tussey: December 7, 1941 ‘A Day which will live in infamy,’ Pres. Franklin Rooseverl

An indelible memory spanning 82 years within the annals of time, still leaves the impact of a lifetime. It was 7:48 a.m/ Sunday morning on the island of Oahu in Hawaii where the Pacific Fleet had been stationed at Pearl Harbor since April 1940.

Many were just arising, others getting ready for breakfast in preparation for what would be a routine beautiful day. Worldwide conflicts were going on with the United States being a “neutral” country.

However, warnings of possible attacks had come on October 16, November 24, and November 27. No one could expect what would happen in just 10 days.

Breaking the tranquility of a quiet Sunday morning was the first wave of attack of torpedo bombers targeting the battleships. Next, dive bombers hitting the U.S. Air Bases across Oahu beginning with Hickam Field, then Wheeler Field which was the main US Army Fighter Base. The second wave of 171 planes attacked Bellows Field. 353 planes within the 2 waves launched from 6 aircraft carriers targeted “Battleship Row” resulting in 4 being sunk, 8 severely damaged. These included: Arizona, Oklahoma, West Virginia, California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, and Utah. Sunk or damaged were 3 cruisers, 3 destroyers and one training ship.

In the aftermath, all but the Arizona were later raised and returned to service.

90 minutes after it began 2,403 Americans were killed, 1,178 wounded. Pearl Harbor was devastated.

The official statement from the White House:

“The Japanese have attacked Pearl Harbor from the air and all naval and military activated on the island of Oahu.”

The attack led the United States to formally enter World War II.

President Roosevelt addressed Congress famously labeling December 7, 1941 a date that will live in infamy followed by a formal declaration of war with the Empire of Japan.

It’s believed that Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto of the Imperial Navy stated after the success of the attack: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”

The attack happened while the United States and Japan were officially engaging in diplomatic negotiations for possible peace.

The attack also solidified public opinion against Germany which was believed at that time to be responsible via inspiration for the Pearl Harbor attack. The declarations of war began. December 8, Japan declared war on the United States and the British Empire. December 11, Nazi Germany and Italy declared war on the United States and reciprocated formally entering the war in Europe.

The December 7th attack failed to sight or destroy any of the U.S. Pacific Fleets’ 3 aircraft carriers.

There was no doubt, if the carriers were moored in the Harbor, they would have been designated as primary targets along with the battleships.

The Lexington and Enterprise were busy taking additional troops to American bases of the islands of Wake and Midway.

The Saratoga was under repair.

Soon after the attack the United States placed 120,000 Japanese Americans, 11,000 German Americans and 3,000 Italian Americans into camps.

Back in the homeland the attack had a profound impact on the entire country.

December 7 led to a period of national unity and the beginning of the “Super Power” status of the United States.

The new unity brought thousands of American citizens, men and women, who descended on the military recruitment sites across the country.

America stepped up and became the defender of most of humanity, democracy, liberty and so many other values that were cherished by free people going back centuries.

The United States emerged at the end of World War II as the world’s dominant Superpower with unprecedented military might and an atomic monopoly.

Through the years that followed, the movie industry created depictions of December 7 with stories weaved into the plot accenting the attack.

Here are four excellent movies in recreating the events that made world history:

• 1953 FROM HERE TO ETERNITY

• 1970 TORA TORA TORA

• 1980 THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

• 2001 PEARL HARBOR

Tomorrow is December 7, 2023.

It’s been 82 long years since that Sunday morning and the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Through the passing decades, the families of those who served and those who died at Pearl Harbor and in World War II resonate even today. A genuine question, did the “Sleeping Giant” awake with a strong resolve to defeat Japan and leave an everlasting mark in Europe? History reflects that could well have been the case.

On August 6 and August 9 1945, the United States detonated 2 atomic bombs, one bomb over the city of Hiroshima, the other over Nagasaki on August 9. Japan surrendered August 15, six days after the bombings and on September 2, 1945 the war came to an end.

It all began that Sunday December 7, 1941.

America will never forget the sacrifices and the loss of lives – forever leaving an indelible mark in American history.

We remember.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.