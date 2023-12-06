Heaven Hill’s Jessica Pendergrass named 2024 chair of Kentucky Distillers’ Association board of directors

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has announced Jessica Pendergrass of Heaven Hill Distilleries has been elected 2024 Chair of the non-profit trade group. Ken Lewis of NKY’s New Riff Distilling is vice chair.

Pendergrass, who is general counsel and chief compliance officer at Heaven Hill, will begin her term Jan. 1 and serve through December 2024. The KDA board of directors elected officers during its Annual Meeting last month in Louisville.

Pendergrass first served as Chair in 2020, leading KDA through the global pandemic when the industry came together to create hand sanitizer and fill the supply chain void. She was the third woman to ever serve as Chair of the KDA board when she assumed the role in 2020.

“The KDA leads the way for Kentucky Bourbon, America’s native spirit, and to be given the opportunity to serve as Board Chair once again is an honor,” Pendergrass said. “We have a bold strategic plan that will cement Kentucky Bourbon and KDA as the voice of this signature industry and spirit around the world. It’s such a dynamic time for our industry, and I’m ready once again to lead us forward.”

Pendergrass was the first woman to receive the KDA’s Esprit de Corps award for camaraderie in the distilled spirits industry in 2020 during her first term as chair. She is also the founder of the KDA’s DEI advisory panel to the distilled spirits industry and she led the formation of the KDA’s Lifting Spirits non-profit arm.

Pendergrass represents Heaven Hill on the board of the American Distilled Spirits Alliance in Washington, D.C. She is the executive sponsor of Heaven Hill’s Eenvironmental sustainability strategy and is a member of the board of trustees of Bernheim Forest and Arboretum.

The Board named Ken Lewis of New Riff Distilling as vice chair; Gigi DaDan, general manager of Louisville Distilling Co. as secretary; and Ryan Ashley, chief operating officer and director of distillery operations at Four Roses as treasurer.

Other Board officers include Chris Morris, master distiller emeritus at Brown-Forman, the immediate past chairman; Ray Franklin, founder and president of Garrard County Distilling Co., representing “Proof” level members; and Lynne Dant, head distiller, chief operating officer and co-founder of Log Still Distillery, representing “Craft” level members.

Other board members for 2024 include:

• Bardstown Bourbon Co.: Mark Erwin, president and CEO • Castle & Key Distillery: Will Arvin, co-founder • Diageo North America: Antoine Smith, vice president of distillation and maturation North America • James B. Beam Distilling Co.: Crady deGolian, director of public affairs • Lux Row Distillers: Erika Lapish, vice president of human resources • Michter’s Distillery: Andrea Wilson, chief operating officer and master of maturation • Rabbit Hole Distillery: Kaveh Zamanian, founder, whiskey maker and CEO • White Dog Trading and Storage: Tyler Harris, president • Wild Turkey: Marco Barassi, government relations and sustainability director, North America • Willett Distillery: Britt Kulsveen, president • Jackson Purchase Distillery: David Salmon, chief operating officer • Kentucky Artisan Distillery: Jade Peterson, master distiller • Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.: Robert Krass, managing director • Moonshine University: Clay Smith, distillery operations manager

KDA President Eric Gregory said he looks forward to working with Pendergrass and the entire board of directors as it implements the new three-year strategic plan to strengthen the KDA as the worldwide voice for bourbon.

“The tremendous economic and tourism impact of Kentucky bourbon continues to shape communities across the Commonwealth,” Gregory said. “We are excited to continue sharing that story of success around the globe.

