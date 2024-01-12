Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore named president of OKI board of directors for second term

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) board of directors approved the appointment of the board and officers to lead the organization for 2024, with Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore leading the board as president.

“I’m eager to work again with my fellow board members, as OKI continues to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of this region we call home,” said Moore, who is starting his second consecutive term as president of the transportation agency. “OKI is a national model for how a metropolitan planning organization can transform a region. CEO Mark Policinski and his talented, award-winning staff are the reason for this reputation. I’m both privileged and honored to be a part of this innovative organization.”

The officers will serve a one-year term effective immediately.

• President: Gary W. Moore, Boone County Fiscal Court Judge Executive • First Vice President: Josh Gerth, Anderson Township Trustee • Second Vice President: Rick Probst, Dearborn County Commissioner • Treasurer: Kenneth Reed, Resident At-Large Member • Past President: David Painter, Clermont County Commissioner • Secretary: Mark R. Policinski, OKI CEO

OKI’s Board of Directors consists of 118 members, most of whom are elected officials. OKI is a federally mandated organization, funneling about $40 million in transportation funds to construction and planning projects throughout its eight-county, three-state region. The counties are Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky; and Dearborn in Indiana.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.