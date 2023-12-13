Commentary – Mike Tussey: You can feel it, you can hear it, you can see it — the Spirit of Christmas

The calendar says that Christmas is almost here. December 25 – a day that millions of us cherish each year; we count the days until it reaches us.

Families prepare for it in so many ways. It’s a time we gather together with joy and love.

Many of us also celebrate the meaning of Christmas as being the birth of Jesus Christ.

It seems that Halloween and the goblins haven’t been put back in box yet and the celebration of the Christmas season begins in early November. November 1, I heard a radio station proudly proclaim they were now playing all Christmas music. If you dialed up the Hallmark Channel on TV a few weeks ago, it was wall-to-wall Christmas movies. Some stores had tons of Christmas items on display in mid to late October.

So, ready or not, here in mid-December we are in full Christmas and Holiday mode.

It seems that once the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade begins and ends on Thanksgiving Day, we all magically get into the Christmas Spirit. Santa Claus right on cue officially proclaims that the Christmas season has just begun.

Begin it does with those all time favorite Christmas movies we began watching on television or even back on a VHS recording.

Let’s take a look at 7 of the most popular traditional Christmas movies of all time :

• 1946 Miracle on 34th Street – Takes place on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day in New York City when a department store Santa Claus claims he is the real Santa. Starring John Payne, Maureen O’Hara and Edmund Gwinn.

• 1947 A Wonderful Life – Clarence, a Guardian Angel come to Earth at Christmas time to help George Bailey from committing suicide and show him what life would be without him being born. Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Henry Travers.

• 1951 A Christmas Carol – Ebenezer Scrooge encounters the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge.

• 1954 White Christmas – A trip to Pine Tree Vermont for a Christmas Show with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera Ellen and Rosemary Clooney hoping for snow.

• 1983 A Christmas Story – Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon and Peter Billingsley with an international classic set in 1940 – a story of a young boy wanting a Red Ryder BB Rifle for Christmas and his mom fearing he will shoot his eye out.

• 1984 A Christmas Carol – Ebenezer Scrooge meets the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future.

George C Scott stars as Ebenezer Scrooge

• 2004 Polar Express – A computer animated adventure set on Christmas Eve in the 1950’s. It tells the story of a young boy who sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole and the conductor inviting him to board. He eventually meets Santa Claus at the North Pole.

Tom Hanks plays several roles.

For your Christmas season viewing, I certainly recommend any or all of the above.

“A Christmas Story” is shown on various channels and via a 24 hour Marathon from Christmas Eve through Christmas night on TNT and TBS.

The aforementioned Christmas music on the radio certainly fills our appetite for the coming of Christmas.

These traditional Christmas carols bring the Spirit of Christmas with Silent Night, O Come All Ye Faithful, O Holy Night, Deck the Halls, The First Noel and Joy to the World.

Of course, we also love the traditional Christmas holiday songs such as Andy William’s Happy Holidays and The Most Wonderful Time of the Year; The Christmas Song, Jingle Bells, Here comes Santa Claus, White Christmas and even Alabama’s Christmas in Dixie.

Be assured the airways are always filled with the hundreds of contemporary holiday songs as well.

The Spirit of Christmas also spawns the urge to get outside and decorate not only our homes, but also filling our lawns with Santa, Snowmen and Reindeers.

If you’re in your elder age, do not climb to string the lights etc. If you really want them, good idea to have some of the younger folks do it all for you.

However, the job around your house is likely finished by now.

Congratulations on a job well done.

The bright outdoor lighting adds so much to the Christmas Spirit and without a doubt, the family loves it.

The center of attention at Christmas time certainly is your Christmas tree.

Remember, your tree reflects the season and perpetuates the spirit with its decorations and beauty.

O Tannenbaum O Tannenbaum – a Christmas carol written in the mid 1500’s and updated in 1854 in English is sung with these lyrics:

“O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree your branches delight us. They are green when summer days are bright,

They are green when winter snow is white.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, your branches green delight.”

Of course, all this is with the understanding yours is a real tree and you wouldn’t have it any other way.

Yet, there are many who prefer an “artificial tree” which is certainly available in a store near you.

Whatever type graces your home, it is certainly changed into a magnificent beauty when given your touch of decorations.

Let’s go further. Do you prefer a full size tree or a smaller “table model?”

Lots of votes for both of course, but it always comes down to family preference.

Some of the most enjoyable moments of the Christmas season come when it’s time to decorate your beautiful tree. When finished, you step back, get the camera and shoot away.

Since today is December 13, that means there are just 12 days to go and Christmas will be here.

While you’re counting the days, be sure and watch for the 1984 version of A Christmas Carol starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. There are other versions of this movie, but for me, the Spirit of Christmas is wonderfully showcased in this magnificent version of Scrooge your family will just love. No one can say HUMBUG like George C. Scott.

By the way, Old Man Winter officially takes his throne tomorrow, December 21 at 10:27 p.m.

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

You never know, but we all will be watching the forecast for sure.

The closer we get, the more exciting the wonderful Christmas season becomes.

Santa is on his way. He will be coming down your chimney very soon.

Don’t forget the milk and cookies.

From Mrs. T and me… Merry Christmas.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.