Northern Kentucky University professor Dr. Eric Jackson named to Kentucky Humanities board

Kentucky Humanities has announced Northern Kentucky University professor Dr. Eric R. Jackson has been elected to serve on the organization’s board of directors.

During his term on the 23-person volunteer board, Jackson will help set policies, award project grants to community organizations, and participate in fundraising to help meet the growing demand for Kentucky Humanities’ programs. Based in Lexington, Kentucky Humanities and its community partners across the Commonwealth invest more than $1 million annually in support of public humanities programs throughout the state.

A professor of history with more than 30 years of teaching at the university level, Dr. Jackson is a professor of history and Black studies in the Department of History and Geography at Northern Kentucky University, and currently serves as the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He teaches courses in American and African American history/studies, race relations, and peace studies.

Jackson has published a wide array of books, articles, book reviews, etc., including works in journals such as Africology: The Journal of Pan African Studies, the Journal of African American History, and the Journal of World Peace. His most recent book, An Introduction to Black Studies, published by the University Press of Kentucky in 2023, was the recipient of the 2023 Thomas D. Clark Medallion Award. In addition, Dr. Jackson is a content expert and grant reviewer for the National Endowment for the Humanities, a member of the Grant Professional Association, and a recipient of the Second International World Civility Award from I Change Nations.

Jackson is an active participant in the Northern Kentucky community, having served on the boards of the Boone County Public Library, the Kenton County Historical Society, the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board, the Boone County Kentucky Historic Preservation Board, the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission, and the Kentucky Civil War Commissions, among many others.

Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in History from Ball State University, a Master of Arts in History from the University of Cincinnati, and a Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati.

Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Kentucky Humanities is not a state agency, but is a proud partner with Kentucky’s cultural, heritage, arts, and tourism agencies. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org.