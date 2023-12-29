Counting down the days for your contribution to the NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign to be doubled

Deadline is fast approaching to make a tax-deductible contribution to the NKyTribune the nonprofit public service newspaper serving Northern Kentucky with local news — freely accessible to all. Three days left!

The NKyTribune provides news, features, sports, columnists, and more for NKY readers and has been faithfully providing the service free to all readers since 2015.

We need the community’s support to sustain the service — and your contribution will be matched through December 31.

NewsMatch aims to grow individual support of local news — it provides a goal and expects us to achieve it. It also rewards us if we grow our list of individual donors each year. That’s an admirable expectation — and we hope you will help us live up to it.

Donations from $10 to $1000 from individuals are doubled until the end of December 31. Checks dated by that date will be honored. Donors can send checks by mail to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, 644 Braddock Court, Edgewood, Ky. 41017 or can use the secure online connection by clicking the box included here. (The Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism is the 501-c-3 organization that is publisher of The Northern Kentucky Tribune, but checks made to either entity are tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS.)

If you want to see our free public service online newspaper continue to provide its honest, professional news and features, if you have asked us to publish your press releases, if you like the free obituaries, the free community calendar, the columnists and news and feature and sports reporters’ storytelling, the forum for your comments, the partnership-news we provide from the rest of the state . . . then please support our campaign.