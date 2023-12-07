CVG partners with zTrip taxi service to offer new cutting-edge transportation option for travelers

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has partnered with zTrip, renowned leader in taxi services, to launch its cutting-edge transportation service at the airport. The new service, now available at Ground Transport East, combines the trust and safety of traditional taxicabs with the convenience and efficiency of on-demand ride-hailing services.

The taxi industry is undergoing a transformation, and zTrip is at the forefront. With innovative dispatch technology and unwavering dedication to customer service, zTrip redefines the passenger experience from the moment travelers make a booking.

“Our goal at zTrip is to continually offer value to our customers and support our driver community,” said Bill George, CEO, zTrip. “With our launch at CVG Airport, we’re excited to combine the benefits of current e-hailing services with the security of established taxi standards. We are excited to announce that zTrip is offering Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs) to ensure that every traveler, regardless of their mobility needs, can access the convenience and reliability of zTrip services. zTrip is committed to making transportation accessible to all passengers, further enhancing the inclusivity and convenience of our service.”

“We are pleased to welcome zTrip to provide on-demand taxi services for our travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport. “This partnership will enhance the travel experience by providing another ground transportation option that is convenient and reliable.”

zTrip offers a range of distinct features:

• No surge pricing: Guaranteed consistent, low prices every time, regardless of the day of the week or the time of day. • Professional, licensed drivers: Drivers are fully insured and have undergone comprehensive background checks, ensuring passengers have peace of mind about their ride. • 24/7 live customer service: Users have access to a real person by calling 513-962-1122. • Payment options: Choice to pay by cash or with credit card. • Freedom to choose your favorite driver: Select your preferred driver ID in the app or call driver directly.

To celebrate the launch of zTrip at CVG, new users can download the zTrip app and use the promo code CVG to receive $10 in zTrip ride credits until December 31. The zTrip app is available for download on Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.

For more information about zTrip and its services, including the availability of wheelchair accessible vehicles, please visit www.zTrip.com.

