NKU ethics bowl team finishes second in regional competition, advances to nationals for first time

The Northern Kentucky University ethics bowl team competed in regional competition at Marian University in Indianapolis lastmonth, finishing in second place and advancing to the national competition for the first time in school history.

NKU finished in second, the highest-ever placing for NKU, beating out the University of Cincinnati, DePauw University, Cornell University, Michigan State University, and the University of Chicago, among others.

“I am incredibly proud of our ethics bowl team for their outstanding performance at the regional competition,” Dr. Robert Brice, professor of philosophy and ethics eowl coach, said. “As they gear up to represent NKU for the first time at Nationals, I think the entire Norse community can take great pride in their remarkable achievements.”

The APPE Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl is an annual competition where teams from surrounding colleges and universities work to solve moral dilemmas in a friendly competitive atmosphere.

Teams discuss cases drawn from a wide range of disciplines, including business, engineering, journalism, law, medicine, and social work. Students learn the facts of the case, consider the ethical issues involved, and work together to develop a solution capable of withstanding challenges from the opposing team and judges.

The national competition will be held Feb. 24 and 25 at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel in Cincinnati. To learn more about ethics bowl, visit www.appe-ethics.org.

Northern Kentucky University