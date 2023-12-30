GOP Presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie submit candidacy papers in Kentucky

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, like most state government agencies, are closed Friday and Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. But before they shut down for the holidays, two GOP Presidential hopefuls filed their papers to appear on Kentucky’s May 21 primary ballot.

The campaign of Ron DeSantis, who currently serves as Governor of Florida, was one of those who submitted their candidacy papers on Thursday.

The 45-year-old DeSantis has been in that office since 2019, winning a second term in 2022. Before that, he represented Florida’s 6th Congressional District from 2013-2018. While in Congress, he was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, a group of congressional conservatives and libertarians.

DeSantis, a one-time supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, announced his candidacy for President this past May during an interview with Elon Musk on Twitter, in which he said, “American decline is not inevitable — it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction — a path that will lead to American revitalization. I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s campaign also filed candidacy papers on his behalf at the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort on Thursday.

Christie, who is 61 years old, served two terms as Governor, winning the elections in 2010 and 2014. Prior to that, he was appointed United State Attorney for the District of New Jersey in December 2001 by President George W. Bush and was confirmed by the Senate in January 2002.

Christie, who announced his presidential bid in June, had also been a close ally of Trump, but later became a harsh critic after Trump refused to accept results of the 2020 election and in the wake of the January 6 attack at the Capitol.

DeSantis and Christie are the only people so far to file for President in Kentucky. The filing deadline for the May 21 primary election is January 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.