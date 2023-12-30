BE NKY’s Growth Partnership Annual Forum will honor Growth Companies, featured Ted Abernathy

The BE NKY Growth Partnership Annual Forum will recognize the region’s 2023 Growth Companies, those that located or expanded in NKY, and feature a keynote address – Northern Kentucky’s Competitiveness & Future Strategies – by Ted Abernathy, founder and managing partner of Economic Leadership.

Ted and Economic Leadership Partner Kat Saunders will present the findings from a competitive analysis of the NKY region which will incorporate the results of interviews with the region’s significant employers in the advanced manufacturing, life sciences, IT, and supply chain management sectors.

He will also share best practices from leading communities throughout the U.S. that could be appropriate for use in NKY and a strategic action agenda to improve competitiveness and further diversify our region’s economy.

Abernathy is a leader in analyzing the competitiveness of communities and developing strategies to reimagine the future. He is the principal author of nearly 100 reports on future trends, economic and workforce development, technology, and leadership, and he speaks on the economy weekly.

The meeting schedule:



• 8:00 a.m. Breakfast & Networking

• 8:30 a.m. Welcome & NKY’s Competitiveness: A hard look at NKY’s competitiveness and how the region stacks up

• 9:45 a.m. Break

• 10:00 a.m. Recognition of 2023 Growth Companies

• 10:30 a.m. NKY’s Future Strategies, Trends, Best Practices and Next Steps

• 11:30 a.m. Program Concludes

Location:

North by Hotel Covington

The Lightwell

19 E Pike Street

Covington

