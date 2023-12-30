Kentucky author Stuart Sanders to present ‘Civil War Duel’ during BCM’s Jan. 9 NKY History Hour

During one of the most tumultuous periods in American history, the Civil War, honor-bound Kentuckians used negotiated formal fights, known as duels, as a way to settle their differences. It was a time when thousands of soldiers were slaughtering one another on battlefields, yet distinguished Kentuckians found themselves on the dueling ground.

Join Kentucky author and historian, Stuart Sanders as he discusses his latest book, Anatomy of a Duel: Secession, Civil War, and the Evolution of Kentucky Violence during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, “Civil War Duel,” Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Gain a deeper understanding of the cultural, social, and political factors that led individuals to engage in duels as Sanders shares the stories of two prominent Kentuckians, Leonidas Metcalfe, a Union colonel, and William T. Casto, a pro-Confederate civilian. These men, both of whom were steeped in Southern honor culture, transformed the bank of the Ohio River into their own personal battleground. Sanders will discuss the causes and consequences of this Civil War affair of honor.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Stuart W. Sanders is the author of five books, including Perryville Under Fire: The Aftermath of Kentucky’s Largest Civil War Battle, The Battle of Mill Springs, Kentucky, Maney’s Confederate Brigade at the Battle of Perryville, Murder on the Ohio Belle and Anatomy of a Duel: Secession, Civil War, and the Evolution of Kentucky Violence. Sanders has written for a wide range of magazines, journals and anthologies and his guest columns about Kentucky history have appeared in more than fifty newspapers across the region. He is the former executive director of the Perryville Battlefield Preservation Association and now serves as the Director of Research and Publications for the Kentucky Historical Society.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

