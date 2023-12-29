Kentucky Association of Health Plans names 2024 officers, expands reach to improve health of all

Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade group representing the Commonwealth’s Medicaid managed care organizations and commercial health insurance providers, announced its 2024 officers.

“KAHP expanded its reach in 2023 with over $1.5M in grants to organizations working to improve the health of all Kentuckians,” said newly elected KAHP Board Chair, Ryan Sadler, plan president of Passport by Molina Healthcare. “We recognize the hard work and focus of Immediate Past Chair, Jeb Duke, and I intend build on his efforts to deepen collaboration between plans and partners in the public and private sectors.”

• Chair, Ryan Sadler, plan president of Passport by Molina Healthcare • Vice Chair, Paige Mankovich, CEO, Aetna Better Help of Kentucky • Secretary/Treasurer, Corey Ewing, CEO, WellCare of Kentucky • Immediate Past Chair, Jeb Duke, Regional President, Kentucky Medicaid, Humana

2024 officers include:

The officers will serve a two-year term.



The remainder of the board is:

• Kevin Everwine, Vice President Health Partner, CareSource

• Krista Hensel, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky

• Leon Lamoreaux, Market President, Anthem, Inc.

KAHP is a leader on issues that strengthen the accessibility, value, and quality of health care in the Commonwealth.