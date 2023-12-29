Oh, the memories, as legendary The Van-Dells play their last New Year’s Eve Show at Airport Holiday Inn

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

One last time. Sunday night will be the last New Year’s Eve Show performed by the legendary group – The Van-Dells.

They’ll take the stage at The Airport Holiday Inn, in Hebron, for one final time to usher in the New Year.

“But it won’t be our final show,” Stacy P. Todd, aka Duke, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “We have some summer dates planned in ’24; and a date set for October 5th. Our last show ever will be sometime after that.”

And then the curtain will fall on some 50-plus years of music, comedy, choreography and tight harmonies.

The Van-Dells are a tribute to the ‘50s and ‘60s. Their show begins in the ‘50s — as they are dressed in letter sweaters. They’ll hit the stage with songs like, At the Hop and Morse Code of Love, along with Doo Wop favorites while the energy just ramps up.

“I joined the group in 1974,” Duke says. “A friend of mine got in the group while in college. I had a van – they needed a van. They came to me.”

It was the perfect marriage. But rocky at first.

“I remember that very first show. It was March 18, 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida. I only sang a couple of songs back then,” said Duke, who got his name from doing The Duke of Earl.

In fact, he said he learned the songs on the drive from Toledo, Ohio to Florida. “My first song, I believe was Rockin’ Robin.”

Stacy P. Dodd, a 50-year member of The Van-Dells, grew up in Delta, Ohio – just outside of Toledo.

Today, there are three main characters in the show – Duke, Mark and “Moose.” Each one is a lead singer and each brings a different dimension to the show.

The Van-Dells begin their show representing the last graduating class of Van-Dell High School that closed in 1958.

Duke is the no-nonsense, tough guy. Mark Barnett is the comedian and the group nerd. His specialty – the Roy Orbison Tribute. He joined in 1980 and was with The Vogues for several years prior.

Steve “Moose” Ricks, an original member, returned eight-years ago to reprise his role as the loveable, educationally-challenged jock.

In the second-half of the show, “Moose” transforms into Steve and delivers a must-see Elvis.

Over the half-century of performances, Duke says the group has had nine vocalists in the band, some 140 musicians and toured places like Aruba, Germany, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, but he adds, “Mostly up-and-down I-75 and I-65.”

But why the ‘50s and ‘60s?

“When we started,” Duke says, “Only Sha Na Na and Vince Vance and the Valiants did the oldies. In fact, Vince is still working.”

It was Vince and his group that wrote the original, All I Want for Christmas Is You, Duke said.

“Well,” he continued, “We liked the show when we saw them in Florida, and it took off for us. Not many groups were doing oldies back then.”

As for shows, The Van-Dells are doing only 10-15 a year these days, according to Duke.

“Years ago, we had to ask for time-off. We worked 46-weeks a year, six-days-a-week, and three-or-four shows a night.”

Today, the Van-Dells consist of eleven people, three vocalists that front the show. Five-piece band – guitar, bass, keys, drums and saxophone. Three on the crew to operate the sound and lighting and handle merchandising.

They have been called “The Three Stooges set to music.”

And they appeal to audiences of all ages with a family show containing music that appeals to everyone. The Van-Dells are the Nation’s #1 Rock ‘N Roll Review.

They’ll make their New Year’s Eve in Northern Kentucky for the very last time.

The Van-Dells have their own podcast – The Van-Dells podcast.