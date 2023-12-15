Kentucky football to open 2024 season with four straight home games, will play Texas Nov. 23

By Keith Taylor
Kentucky Today
Kentucky will play eight home games next season, including four Southeastern Conference encounters at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats will open with four straight home games and will kick off the 2024 campaign on Aug, 31 against Southern Mississippi. The Wildcats will open the SEC schedule the following week on Sept. 7 against South Carolina, followed by Georgia on Sept. 14.
Ohio University will visit Lexington on Sept. 21, before Kentucky plays three of its next conference games on the road. The Wildcats are at Ole Miss on Sept. 28, host Vanderbilt on Oct. 12 following an open date, and are at Florida on Oct. 19. Kentucky will host Auburn on Oct. 26 and play at Tennessee on Nov. 2. Murray State and former assistant coach Dean Hood will visit Kroger Field on Nov. 16.
Kentucky’s final league game is at Texas on Nov. 23 and the Wildcats will close out the season by hosting Louisville on Nov. 30.
Game times will be released at a later date.
2024 schedule:
• Aug. 31, Southern Miss
• Sept. 7, South Carolina
• Sept. 14, Georgia
• Sept. 21, Ohio
• Sept. 28 @ Ole Miss
• Oct. 12 Vanderbilt
• Oct. 19 @ Florida
• Oct. 26 Auburn
• Nov. 2 @ Tennessee
• Nov. 16 Murray State
• Nov. 23 @ Texas
• Nov. 30 Louisville