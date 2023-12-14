Sen. Damon Thayer plans to bow out of state Senate, says ‘time is right,’ after 20+ years; succession open

By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter



Republican Damon Thayer, Kentucky’s longest serving Senate majority floor leader, has decided not to seek re-election and will end his term at the end of December 2024.

Thayer, 56, of Georgetown, is one of the strongest critics of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the Kentucky General Assembly and has not been shy in expressing his conservative views.

He has represented the Senate’s 17th District since 2003. It encompasses Scott, Grant, southern Kenton, and northeastern Fayette counties.

“I have decided not to seek re-election to the state Senate in 2024,” Thayer said in a release. “The end of my current term next year will mark 22 years in the Senate and 12 as majority floor leader. After conversations with my adult children, close friends and colleagues, I have concluded this is the right decision.”

He said he was pleased with his career.

“I have accomplished most of the political and policy goals I set out to achieve. I am grateful to the residents of the 17th district who granted me the honor of representing them in the Senate, and to my colleagues in the GOP caucus for the privilege of being their majority leader.”



Thayer, who owns Thayer Communications and Consulting LLC, a marketing communications firm, did not say in his release his specific plans after leaving the Senate but said he is excited about opportunities in the private sector.

Thayer said in a phone interview that he has no new job lined up at this time.

Asked if he might run again for political office, he said, “I never say never. There will be an opportunity in four years for state jobs, including governor, so I will keep my mind open.

“Right now, I want to focus on the upcoming legislative session.”

Asked if he is supporting anyone to replace him in the Senate, Thayer said, “All that will come clearer in the next few weeks. Lots of people in Scott County and elsewhere might be looking at it.”

He did not elaborate.

The Northern Kentucky Tribune made calls to state Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge; Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann, and Kenton County Republican Party Chair Shane Noem to see if they were running for the seat in 2024 but none were returned.

Besides Thayer, Republican state Rep. Phil Pratt of Georgetown said this week that he will not seek re-election to the Kentucky House in 2024 after four two-year terms.

“This community is my home and my constituents are folks I’ve known all my life. I have never forgotten that and don’t ever intend to. However, the time has come to make a change and I’m looking forward to this next chapter,” Pratt said. “I look forward to finishing my current term and hopefully will have an opportunity to accomplish a few more things before it ends.”

The candidate filing deadline is Jan. 5, 2024.



Another veteran Northern Kentucky state senator, Republican John Schickel of Union, said last month that he will not be seeking re-election next year.

But former state Rep. Ed Massey, R-Boone County, has filed to try to regain his old 66th House district seat.



The seat is now held by Rep. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington, who defeated Massey in the 2022 primary.

So far, Thayer is the most powerful legislator to say he will not run again next year.



“Senator Damon Thayer has brought such conviction and passion to creating conservative legislation in Kentucky for over 22 years,” Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said.

“I value and came to rely on the energy he poured into Senate floor activity day after day. Damon shepherded sound policy through the process, creating a business-friendly environment that’s materialized in the job growth we are seeing today. The Commonwealth is better because of Damon Thayer and the Senate will miss him greatly.”

Thayer was raised in Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

He was vice chairman of the state Republican Party from 1999 to 2004.

In 2003, Thayer was elected to the Kentucky Senate in a special election to represent the 17th District.

In the legislature, he has spearheaded and influenced passage of right-to-work legislation and repeal of prevailing wage. He also has worked on tax reform and helping bring about reductions in the state income tax.

Thayer has supported sports betting and the solvency of state employees and teachers’ retirement systems.

On a personal level, he has advocated for the state’s thoroughbred racing, bourbon and tourism industries, such as the passage of historical horse racing, repeal of the bourbon barrel tax, and securing $75 million for tourism recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With one year remaining in my term, I intend to pursue the policy goals of the Senate GOP with the vigor and enthusiasm people have come to expect. My focus will be a successful 2024 legislative session” said Thayer.

