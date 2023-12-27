Looking for things to do in the region? Here are some starter suggestions from meetNKY

By Cassie Hurst

Happy New Year friends and welcome to 2024 (almost).

Now, I understand it is cold outside, but that shouldn’t keep you from getting out of the house or traveling to this eclectic and fun destination. Grab a piping hot cup of cocoa after you bust out your inner Tara Lipinski in the middle of Downtown Cincinnati on the Fountain Square skating rink. Chase the chill away with a glass of Kentucky Bourbon at one of our new stops on the Northern Kentucky Bourbon tour, The B-Line. With so many great attractions in the Northern Kentucky and Cincy Region, you are sure to find something for everyone.

Here is just a brief list of events:

Comedy in the region

Comedy @ Commonwealth Presents: Sarah Perry

Enjoy an evening of laughs with Sarah Perry as she takes the stage at Commonwealth Sanctuary in Dayton (KY) on Saturday, January 6. It’s at the former Tower Methodist Church, now a Community Events Venue. Tickets are available now. Be sure to check out Commonwealth Sanctuary’s event calendar as they have a stellar line up of comedians all month long.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour 2024

Nate Bargatze brings his “The Be Funny Tour 2024” to Heritage Bank Center at 100 Broadway in Cincinnati for two shows on Saturday, January 13. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour

The Taft Theater welcomes Ronny Chieng and his “The Love To Hate It Tour” on Saturday, January 13. Use code 327RK20 to receive 20% off your ticket purchase.

Family fun things to do

Ice Rink At Fountain Square Presented By UC Health

The UC Health Ice Rink takes over Fountain Square through February 19. Bring the whole family out for ice skating and bumper cars. There is a warming tent and full-service concession tent for all your hot beverage and snack needs.

Immersive Gamebox

It’s time to get into the game. Immersive Gamebox, is Newport on the Levee’s newest interactive attraction where you can play your favorite games with friends and family like Angry Birds, Squid Games, Paw Patrol and more! Visit their website for an in-depth look and ticket information.

Velocity Esports

A multi-level, family-friendly venue, Velocity Esports at the Newport Levee is filled with activities for everyone including an arcade, bowling alley, billiards, bocce court, a restaurant and two bars.

Cincinnati Cyclones

Not all sports in this region require you to sit outside. Bring the kids inside to Heritage Bank Center to enjoy the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” on Saturday, January 6 as the Cincinnati Cyclones hockey team takes on the Toledo Walleye. This night also features $2 hot dogs, $2 pop and $2 beer. Tickets are going fast. Secure yours now! Visit Heritage Bank Center’s website for additional Cincinnati Cyclones games now through April.

Museums in the region

Looking for educational opportunities? The Northern Kentucky and Cincy Region is filled with several amazing museum institutions including The Behringer-Crawford Museum, Cincinnati Museum Center, American Sign Museum, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Looking for something different and a little quirky? We recommend the Lucky Cat Museum featuring a collection of over 2,000 famous Beckoning Lucky Cats and the Vent Haven Museum, the world’s only museum dedicated to ventriloquism. See — something for everyone.

The b-line®

If you cozied up last year with your favorite Kentucky Bourbon at one of our many B-Line stops, did you know we added seven more this past summer?

Stop in and enjoy Kentucky’s famous brown water at Pompilio’s Restaurant, Knowledge Bar and Social Room, Caproni’s, Lisse Steakhuis, Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop, Augusta Distilling and Pensive Distilling Company. Be sure to download your official B-Line Guide where if you visit two restaurants, two bars and two distilleries, we will send you a free bourbon swag gift. Who doesn’t love free swag?

This is just a small taste of the fun things happening as we look toward a new year — and new experiences.

Be sure to check the meetNKY calendar for additional events that pop up. Stay warm and get cozy in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati Region we call home.

Cassie Hurt is tourism information coordinator for meetNKY, NKY’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau