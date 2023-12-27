STEM degrees dominate the highest-paying degrees list in America, according to new research

STEM degrees are revealed to dominate the highest-paying degrees list in America, with an average engineering graduate receiving a median salary of $97,000 per year and an average mathematics graduate earning a median wage of $78,000.

Research conducted by QR code generator, QRFY, has shed light on the highest-paying degrees. Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on median salary per field of degree, as of September 2023, were analyzed to reveal which graduates have the potential to earn the most. The study also examined the percentage of grads in the degree field who have an advanced degree and the most popular major per degree field.

With the highest median salary of $97,000, engineering graduates have the most lucrative degree. The average median wage across all degrees is $63,000 for graduates, meaning that those with engineering degrees are earning 54% more. 42% have an advanced degree, and one of the most popular engineering majors is electrical engineering, with a total of 22% majoring in this discipline.

Computer and IT graduates are the second-highest earners, with a median annual salary of $90,000. These tech-savvy grads are earning 43% more than the average graduate, and 30% of these workers hold an advanced degree. An overwhelming majority of 61% of graduates majored in Computer Science.

The third highest-earning degree is transportation, with a median salary of $82,000. Those with transportation degrees are earning 30% more than the average graduate, and all of these graduates majored in Transportation Sciences and Technologies. 21% of workers in the field have an advanced degree.

Engineering technologies graduates are the fourth highest earners, with a median salary of $80,000. These grads are earning 27% more than the average degree holder, and 25% hold an advanced degree. Electrical engineering technology majors make up 27% of engineering technologies graduates.

Taking the fifth spot is mathematics. With a median salary of $78,000, math grads are earning 24% more than the average graduate. 51% of workers in the industry have an advanced degree.

Closely following in sixth place is construction, with graduates earning a median salary of $77,000, which is 22% above the average. All construction graduates majored in construction services, and 11% hold an advanced degree.

Physical science is the seventh most lucrative degree, with grads earning 17% more than average on a median salary of $74,000. Chemistry majors hold the largest share, at 35%, of the physical science majors. The industry proves itself as scholarly, with 53% holding an advanced degree.

In eighth place is science technologies. Graduates earn a median salary of $72,000, which is 14% more than an average graduate wage. Approximately 100% of science technologies graduates majored in nuclear, industrial radiology, and biological technologies. 24% have earned an advanced degree.

In the penultimate spot are architecture, biology, and the military in joint ninth place. These graduates earn a median salary of $70,000 and all three are above the average percentage of employees with an advanced degree, which is 38%.

Rounding off the rankings is business in tenth place, with graduates earning a median salary of $69,000. 27% of business grads major in business management and administration, and 26% hold an advanced degree.

QRFY