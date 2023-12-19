Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has successful double mastectomy surgery, expects full recovery

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released the following statement regarding a medical procedure she underwent Monday:

“Concerns were raised to me during a recent routine physical exam. With a significant family history of cancer, I made the decision to have a double mastectomy. I am happy to report that a successful surgery was performed today, and I expect to make a full recovery.

“I want to thank the health-care heroes for the compassionate care I continue to receive. I am more appreciative than I can articulate for your expertise and your kindness through this process.

“Serving as Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor is the honor of my life. I am eternally grateful for my loving and supportive family who makes that possible, a compassionate friend in Gov. Beshear and a top-notch staff.

“As Kentucky’s highest elected teacher, it is only fitting that I leave you with a little homework: Schedule those preventative exams you’ve put off, hug your people a little tighter and be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you may know nothing about.

“I will see you soon, Team Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear issued the following statement:

“Britainy and I fully expect the Lieutenant Governor to make a full recovery,” he said. “She is our friend and a critical part of Team Kentucky. My family and Kentucky families are standing with her during this time. I join the Lieutenant Governor in encouraging Kentuckians to be proactive about their health and to schedule preventative exams.”