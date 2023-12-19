Brighton Center’s Wonda Winkler presented with NKY Chamber’s Community Award for positive impact

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented Wonda Winkler, President and CEO of Brighton Center, Inc., with the NKY Community Award at the Board of Directors, Advisors, Past Chair Luncheon recently.

Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

Winkler oversees a range of programs and services at Brighton Center, a nonprofit community-based agency, including workforce development services, early childhood education, substance abuse recovery services for women, and neighborhood-based programs.

Winkler has more than 30 years of nonprofit leadership experience and has created a home for herself in the Northern Kentucky region after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More University and receiving an MBA from Northern Kentucky University.

Beyond her duties at Brighton Center, Winkler is also involved with the community working to positively impact policy and systemic change by serving on several boards and committees, including the Growing Regional Outcomes through Workforce (GROW) NKY Steering Committee, the Northern Kentucky Partners for Health, and Northern Kentucky Nonprofits for Social Justice Coalition, among others.

She was the first recipient of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award and was recently recognized with the NKU Haile College of Business Humanitarian of the Year Award.

“For more than three decades, Wonda has played a pivotal role in the Northern Kentucky community. Her leadership at Brighton Center over the years has been tremendous. She’s also played a critical leadership role for a variety of community organizations and regional efforts,” said NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper. “Wonda’s service to the community and devotion to bettering Northern Kentucky has resulted in a number of awards and recognitions over the years, including being recognized as an Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky in 2016. We want to thank Wonda for her dedication to this community and are honored to present her with the NKY Community Award.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

