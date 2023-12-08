New Kentucky Faith Trail offers a spiritual sojourn through some of the state’s most iconic sites

Kentucky, a state deeply rooted in faith, proudly unveils its newest treasure, the Kentucky Faith Trail, a transformative self-guided journey through some of the state’s most sacred and significant sites of faith, culture, and history.

Embarking on a curated series of 11 faith-based experiences, visitors will discover the profound impact of faith on the state’s identity. From quaint historic sites to grand cathedrals, the Kentucky Faith Trail invites travelers to explore the diverse religious heritage that has shaped the Bluegrass State.

It is also an invitation to linger in the towns along the Kentucky Faith Trail to explore the best of the Commonwealth.

In collaboration with local religious communities, historians, and tourism experts, the Kentucky Faith Trail offers a unique blend of sacred sites, each narrating a compelling story of faith, resilience, and unity. The Kentucky Faith Trail collaboration is a partnership of meetNKY, Northern Kentucky’s tourism organization, Bardstown/Nelson County Tourism, Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourism, Logan County Tourism, Monticello/Wayne County Tourism, Grant County Tourism and Monroe County Tourism.

The launch of the Kentucky Faith Trail is a testament to the state’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance, understanding, and cultural appreciation. The trail is designed to be inclusive, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds to embark on a shared journey of discovery and reflection.

For more information and to plan your trip, visit www.kentuckyfaithtrail.com. Stay tuned for our upcoming digital passport, where you can earn prizes for checking in to stops along the Kentucky Faith Trail.

