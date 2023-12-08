New Kentucky Faith Trail offers a spiritual sojourn through some of the state’s most iconic sites

Kentucky, a state deeply rooted in faith, proudly unveils its newest treasure, the Kentucky Faith Trail, a transformative self-guided journey through some of the state’s most sacred and significant sites of faith, culture, and history.
Embarking on a curated series of 11 faith-based experiences, visitors will discover the profound impact of faith on the state’s identity. From quaint historic sites to grand cathedrals, the Kentucky Faith Trail invites travelers to explore the diverse religious heritage that has shaped the Bluegrass State.
It is also an invitation to linger in the towns along the Kentucky Faith Trail to explore the best of the Commonwealth.
In collaboration with local religious communities, historians, and tourism experts, the Kentucky Faith Trail offers a unique blend of sacred sites, each narrating a compelling story of faith, resilience, and unity. The Kentucky Faith Trail collaboration is a partnership of meetNKY, Northern Kentucky’s tourism organization, Bardstown/Nelson County Tourism, Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourism, Logan County Tourism, Monticello/Wayne County Tourism, Grant County Tourism and Monroe County Tourism.
Highlights of the Kentucky Faith Trail include:
• Abbey of Gethsemani: Nestled in the serene hills of Kentucky, the Abbey of Gethsemani stands as a haven of contemplation. Visitors can partake in guided meditation sessions, explore nature trails, and take home some of the brothers’ handmade gifts and baked goods.
• Ark Encounter: A modern engineering marvel, the Ark Encounter features a full-size Noah’s Ark, built according to the dimensions given in the Bible. Spanning 510 feet long, the Ark Encounter draws visitors from around the nation and the world, providing a modern-day expression of the biblical narrative of courage, faith, and salvation.
• Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral: The first (Proto) Cathedral in the United States was built to serve the spiritual, physical, and intellectual needs of Kentucky’s pioneers, a mission it still fulfills for visitors today.
• Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption: Situated in Covington, this cathedral is an awe-inspiring symbol of the Catholic faith. Explore the intricate architecture, take in the world’s largest homemade stained-glass windows, and engage in spiritual reflection within its sacred walls.
• Creation Museum: The state-of-the-art Creation Museum welcomes guests on a journey through biblical history, offering a unique perspective on the origins of life through stunning exhibits, botanical gardens, a planetarium, a zoo, speaker presentations, workshops and more.
• Mother of God Catholic Church: The architecture is inspiring. The environment is joyful, compassionate, respectful, reverent, and welcoming.
• Old Mud Meeting House: The first “Dutch Reformed Church” west of the Allegheny Mountains, this site has served as a place of worship for various denominations for centuries.
• Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site: It was here that John Mulkey stepped out in faith to lead Mill Creek Baptist Church toward “New Testament” Christianity. That step of faith in 1809 led to a series of events that changed the face of religion in South-Central Kentucky forever.
• “Raccoon” John Smith’s Cabin: “Raccoon” John Smith left the Baptist church to become an iconic leader in the Restoration Movement. Learn more about Smith and his journey of faith by visiting his historic home.
• Red River Meeting House: The Red River Meeting House is a replica on the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States, held June 13–17, 1800. It marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century. The meeting was organized by the Presbyterian minister James McGready (also spelled M’Grady) in Logan County, Kentucky, and several preachers took part.
• South Union Shaker Village: Immerse yourself in the utopian world of the Shakers at the South Union Shaker Village. Pilgrims can explore the preserved buildings, learn about the Shaker lifestyle, and appreciate the community’s commitment to simplicity and spiritual devotion.
The launch of the Kentucky Faith Trail is a testament to the state’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance, understanding, and cultural appreciation. The trail is designed to be inclusive, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds to embark on a shared journey of discovery and reflection.
For more information and to plan your trip, visit www.kentuckyfaithtrail.com. Stay tuned for our upcoming digital passport, where you can earn prizes for checking in to stops along the Kentucky Faith Trail.
Kentucky Faith Trail