NKU’s 51st commencement today will graduate more than 1,900 in two ceremonies at Truist Arena

Northern Kentucky University will honor more than 1,900 graduates over two ceremonies in the university’s 51st Commencement today.

The graduates in the College of Education, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Informatics will be celebrated at the 10 a.m. ceremony while the graduates in the Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services will be celebrated in the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Highlights of the ceremonies include:

• The first commencement exercises for President Cady Short-Thompson! President Short- Thompson will address the graduates at commencement for the first time since taking office in October.



• Dr. Bethany Noblitt, professor of Mathematics and Statistics, and winner of the 2023 Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor Award, will give the commencement address.



• More than 363 students are graduating with honors – that’s a GPA of 3.5 or better.



• There are 303 first-generation students among this weekend’s graduates and 243 graduates are under-represented minority learners.



• 39 graduates are active military personnel or veterans.

• Of those graduating today, there are students from 10 countries on four continents, from 36 states of the USA and from 73 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.



• Graduates Chrisula Stone and Jordan Schowalter will be the student speakers. Stone is graduating summa cum laude from the College of Arts and Sciences and Schowalter is graduating from the College of Health and Human Services. There are now more than 77,000 Northern Kentucky University graduates living and working in every corner of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and across the globe. More than 80 percent of NKU graduates remain in the Greater Cincinnati region, making an impact in the community.

To learn more about the Commencement exercises at NKU, click here.