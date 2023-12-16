It’s COOKIE TIME: Girl Scouts of KY’s Wilderness Road launch ’24 cookie season, are taking orders

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road has launched its 2024 cookie season and has begun to take orders. The annual event enables Girl Scouts to unbox their futures as successful leaders of tomorrow through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls in the Wilderness Road’s 66 counties flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills such as goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich and several more.

Nearly 700,000 girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which provides vital girl-led entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

• Now underway, Kentucky Girl Scouts will take orders in person and online.

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate a booth and purchase cookies.

• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.

For more than 110 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills and made their communities a better place every step of the way. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become a volunteer at www.gskentucky.org/join.