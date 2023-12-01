NKY’s Kevin Grout joins AG-elect Coleman’s administration team as Communications Director

Kentucky Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman announced in his round of personnel appointments that NKY’s Kevin Grout will join his administration in January as Communications Director and Senior Advisor.

Coleman asked Grout to lead his communications strategy as well as to oversee the office’s daily operations, scheduling and administration. Grout, a Boone County native and former speechwriter for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), was the Coleman campaign communications director. He currently works at RunSwitch PR in Louisville.

Gavin Henshaw will also join the office as Special Assistant to the Attorney General. His responsibilities will include preparing briefing materials for the Attorney General, assisting with scheduling, and staffing the Attorney General’s events and travel. Henshaw, from McCracken County, worked on Coleman’s campaign as finance director and campaign aide. He previously served in the Office of the Kentucky House Majority Caucus Chair and as an Intern for State Representative Randy Bridges.

Stacy Woodrum will continue her work in the Attorney General’s office with the new title of Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Woodrum has spent nearly two decades in senior roles in state government, including in the Department of Corrections, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police.

“We are building an all-star team that will be ready on Day One to take on violent crime and deadly drugs in Kentucky,” said Attorney General-Elect Coleman. “From one of Kentucky’s most gifted young communicators, to someone who was foundational to my campaign from the beginning, to an experienced professional who has devoted her life to serve this Commonwealth, I could not be more excited to announce this tranche of key aides to help me protect Kentucky families.”

Coleman previously announced his senior executive leadership. Rob Duncan, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, will be Deputy Attorney General. NKY’s Wil Schroder, former Kentucky State Senator, will be Senior Counsel.

