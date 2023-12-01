Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet releases county unemployment data for October

Unemployment rates rose in 31 counties between October 2022 and October 2023, fell in 59, and remained the same in 30 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Carroll, Cumberland and Marion counties, 3% each; and Anderson, Fayette, Nelson, Oldham, Scott, and Shelby counties, 3.1% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 7.6%; Leslie County, 6.6%; Owsley County, 6.5%; Breathitt County, 6.4%; Harlan County, 6.2%; Elliott County, 6.1%; and Clay, Letcher and Lewis counties, 6% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8% for October 2023, and 3.6% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted October 2023 unemployment rate was released on Nov. 16, 2023, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet