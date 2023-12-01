Wiseway Supply expands regional footprint with acquisition of Lighting(one) showroom in Loveland

Northern Kentucky-based Wiseway Supply has announced the acquisition of Lighting(one) of Cincinnati, a showroom located in Loveland, Ohio.

Established in 1972 by Biz and Jackie Cain, Wiseway Supply is a provider in the electrical, lighting, and plumbing industry. The business is currently headed by their son, John Cain.

The addition of Lighting(one) of Cincinnati showroom marks a significant expansion for Wiseway Supply in Southwest Ohio. With 11 branches and 2 Design Showrooms already established in Southwest Ohio, Northern, and Central Kentucky, this acquisition further solidifies Wiseway Supply’s commitment to serving the region.

Wiseway Supply provides a diverse range of showroom products and is dedicated to offering additional customer service through the integration of Lighting (one) of Cincinnati. Paula Minton, vice president of showrooms at Wiseway Supply, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition.

“We look forward to participating in the Cincinnati Market and having Lighting (one) of Cincinnati become an integral part of Wiseway Supply,” Minton said. “This expansion aligns with our goal to provide an enhanced showroom experience and a wider range of plumbing and lighting options to our valued customers.”

Lighting (one) of Cincinnati, a locally owned small business since 2011 under the ownership of Matthew Streuer, boasts a 4000 square foot showroom in Loveland. The acquisition brings together two entities that share many of the same lighting lines, enriching the product offerings for customers.

Remaining steadfast in its dedication to core values of integrity, customer satisfaction, and community engagement, Wiseway’s strategic acquisition of Lighting (one) of Cincinnati not only strengthens its market position but also contributes to the growth of the communities it serves.

Wiseway Supply