Op-Ed – Constance Alexander: Arts for All Kentucky head settles in to new location and ‘best job ever’

Vibrant with colors, shapes, and textures, the home office of Arts for All Kentucky is still settling into its new Murray location. Drop-in visitors are welcomed with a view of two works of art by people with disabilities: An extraordinary painting of Michael Jackson and a collage of a hot air balloon floating serenely in a stormy gray sky.

A profusion of artwork from the non-profit’s archives spills onto a long table, ready to be packed up for a statewide traveling exhibition. On metal shelves in the corner, boxes overflow with ingredients for making art, including yarn, glue, ribbon, extension cords, masking tape, glitter, paper in a rainbow of hues, colored pencils and paints.

Catie Bates Robertson, recently chosen as Arts for All Kentucky’s executive director, has completed the move from Bowling Green to Murray, so now it is time to pull it all together and move forward. One of Robertson’s priorities is ro raise awareness of the organization and its programs that allow people with disabilities to fully participate in the arts is. Another goal is to raise awareness of teaching and advocacy that connect to people with disabilities.

“Ideas are percolating,” Robertson says.

She sees her orientation phase as an opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships in the western region and cultivate new ones around the state to spawn community programs that — through the arts — support people with disabilities.

Outreach components include educational programs available in the schools; community programs organized through partnerships with disability organizations and other community venues; and a roster of professional artists skilled in adapting their art forms to include students with disabilities in their instruction.

When asked about her new position and her own history in the arts, Catie admits, “I was born into it,” with a shrug and a smile.

Growing up, she enjoyed music and dance lessons, participated in community theatre, and dove into whatever arts activities were available. In college, she earned a Liberal Arts degree with concentrations in Spanish and Art History. Her master’s degree is in Human Development and Leadership in Non-Profits.

Over time, her education and career experiences paved the way to a career in the arts.

Her father, Wayne Bates, is a renowned studio potter. His distinctive sgraffito on porcelain creations are sold from his gallery in Calloway County to collectors around the country. Locally, his work is marketed through the Murray Art Guild.

Kay Gardner Bates, Roberston’s mother, is a mezzo soprano whose performances inspire standing ovations and shouts of “Brava!” A retired Murray State University professor, she is also a master quilter and a mixed media artist whose unique holiday card assemblages are treasured by all who receive them.

“It all interests me,” Robertson says. “I have always been an advocate and do whatever is in my power to support the arts.”

With her at the helm, Arts for All Kentucky will be building on a solid foundation of thirty-plus years, providing programs that welcome people with disabilities to fully participate in the arts.

Arts for All Kentucky brings classroom teachers together with artists specializing in dance, drama, literary arts, music, storytelling, or visual arts. Together they plan and implement inclusive hands-on arts projects for groups as small as 25 students, as well as much larger groups, with and without disabilities.

Constance Alexander is a columnist, award-winning poet and playwright, and President of INTEXCommunications in Murray. She can be reached at constancealexander@twc.com. Or visit www.constancealexander.com.

Student traveling exhibitions are another dimension of Arts for All Kentucky. Teachers are encouraged to submit their students’ original creations so they can be on view at schools, museums, businesses, libraries, hospitals, and other available public spaces.

Side by Side pairs professional arts educators with children and youth with disabilities to explore and express their creativity with a professional. Upon completion, the work is showcased at a public venue. A registry of Kentucky artists with disabilities in visual and performing arts offers professional development, exhibition opportunities, networking, classes, and workshops to help them achieve their artistic goals.

Special initiatives, another feature of Arts for All Kentucky, provide opportunities to go beyond the structure of existing programs and include events such as festivals, camps, workshops, etc.

Robertson’s new office, leased from Murray’s Playhouse in the Park, is already humming with energy and imagination. And she is just getting started.

“This is the best job ever,” she declares.

Contact Catie Bates Robertson, Executive Director of Arts for All Kentucky, at P.O. Box 1504, Murray, KY 42071 or via email at programs@artsforallky.org. The website, which is filled with information about the many facets of the organization’s efforts on behalf of children with disabilities, is artsforallky.org.