Christmas Day dinner returns to NKY Convention Center (with gifts); meal only also at Parish Kitchen

For the 36th consecutive year, the heartwarming tradition of the Free Christmas Celebration and Dinner continues on Christmas morning. This year, the beloved event returns to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, ushering in a day filled with festive joy and community spirit. The Christmas dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No reservations are needed. Free parking will be available in the garage across Madison Avenue from the convention center, courtesy of Kenton County Fiscal Court and ABM Parking.

The Parish Kitchen, located at 1561 Madison Avenue, Covington, is also offering a Christmas Day Dinner meal only served on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sleeping bag handouts will be available while they last.

Conveniently located on the TANK bus line, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center provides the perfect setting for a day of celebration, unity, and the true spirit of Christmas.

“We are grateful to have the Northern Kentucky Convention Center as the venue for this year’s Christmas Dinner,” shared Tom Hall of The Sunday Morning Club, one of the event’s key sponsors. “This familiar space will allow us to spread holiday cheer, providing a memorable Christmas experience for hundreds of people and families.”

For over two decades, McHale’s Events and Catering has been the culinary mastermind behind the Christmas Day dinner, offering a full holiday meal complete with drinks and dessert.

“The Christmas Dinner has become a cherished tradition for our family, and we are delighted to continue the tradition at our original location,” expressed Chuck McHale.

Attendees can anticipate receiving gifts, including toys for children, and can capture special moments with Santa Claus. Additional festive characters, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman and a Great Horned Owl promise to add enchantment to the celebration.

Thanks to the generous donation from Bradford Masonic Lodge #123 of Independence, Kentucky, children’s bicycles will be given out first come first served basis.

Volunteers interested in contributing to the Christmas Day Dinner can contact Lynn Haney at 859-240-5603 or email HaneyL@fuse.net. Online volunteer sign-ups are available at https://signup.com/go/qupSBkg

The organizers extend their appreciation to Isaac M. Wise Temple for its ongoing support in providing volunteers for this year’s dinner, as well as countless years in the past.

In addition to McHale’s Events and Catering and The Sunday Morning Club, the sponsors for this year’s dinner include Advantage Tent & Party Rental, APWU Local 164, Busken Bakery, Galarie Candy, Greater Cincinnati AFL-CIO, Greater Cincinnati Building & Construction Trades, Ron and Bonnie Halderman, IBEW Local 212, Ironworkers Local 44, Kirk’s Soap, KT Warehouse, Kroger, Master Provisions, Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Olive Garden Italian Kitchen, Parish Kitchen, Perfetti van Melle, Performance Foodservice, Petsmart, Remke Markets, Road ID, SayCheese Photo Booths, TANK, Burr J. Travis, Tressa Inc., Waltz Business Solutions

Gratitude is extended to the Christmas Day Dinner committee, volunteers, and sponsors who have dedicated their time, talents, and resources to support this meaningful event throughout the years.

The Sunday Morning Club, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was founded in 1937 following the repeal of Prohibition. Over the years, the club has supported numerous charities, including Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, Care Net, Good Guys Club of Walton, Kelly Elementary, Covington Ladies Home, Rose Garden Home Mission, and more.