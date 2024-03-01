Notre Dame Academy hosts bike drive to provide transportation for those facing economic hardships

As an institution deeply rooted in service and faith, Notre Dame Academy (NDA) recognizes the importance of supporting organizations that uplift those in need.

That’s why the NDA students have partnered with Catholic Charities’ Pickett’s Corner Ministry to launch a bike drive aimed at providing transportation solutions for individuals and families facing economic hardships.

NDA is collecting gently used bikes for Pickett’s Corner Ministry.

People can bring their gently used bikes to Notre Dame Academy on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, dropping them off at the garage doors by the tennis courts.

Don’t have a bike to donate? Pedal towards change by making a monetary contribution here.

Pickett’s Corner Ministry repairs and donates the bikes to Parish Kitchen guests who rely on them to get to work, appointments and social services. Last year alone, over 250 bikes were given to neighbors in need, thanks to generous contributions.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington started the new ministry in 2023. It repairs and distributes bicycles to those in need in the area. Most people who receive a bike will use it for transportation to work, the store, or doctor appointments.

Pickett’s Corner bicycle repair clinic and distribution is offered on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at the Parish Kitchen.