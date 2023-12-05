Perfetti Van Melle namas industry veteran Brian deWerff VP of Commercial Integration and Strategy

Erlanger-based Perfetti Van Melle has named Brian deWerff as new vice president of Commercial Integration and Strategy for North America.

DeWerff joined Perfetti Van Melle at the beginning of October when the company closed on its acquisition of Mondelez International’s gum business. With his move to the Perfetti Van Melle North America executive leadership team, he will focus on overseeing the strategic business integration of the acquired brands in the U.S. and Canada including Trident, Dentyne, Bubblicious and Stride.

The deal was closed on October 1, adding the aforementioned brands to Perfetti Van Melle’s North America portfolio already known for Mentos, Airheads, Chupa Chups and more.

“As our North America business continues to grow, both our existing business and through the recent acquisition of brands, we’re pleased to have Brian bring his deep experience and knowledge from category development, sales planning and customer development in the FMGC candy and snack industry,” said Perfetti Van Melle North America President and CEO Sylvia Buxton. “His 10 years of leadership on the Mondelez International team, as well as knowledge of the gum category with major national retailers will be key to helping guide our business integration strategies with innovation and growth at the forefront.”

Before joining Perfetti Van Melle, deWerff was most recently with Mondelez International as senior director of Category Development and Sales Planning, director of Category Development and Strategy for the Confections business and VP of Channels Sales for Convenience Stores. He also spent nearly nine years with Hormel Foods in customer executive and sales analyst roles.

DeWerff earned his B.S. degree in economics from Michigan State University. He resides in Glen Ellyn, Illinois with his wife and children.

