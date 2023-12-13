A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Rising Tide Spirits celebrating its first release, ‘Old Stubborn’ is limited and now available

Dec 13th, 2023

Rising Tide Spirits is celebrating its long-awaited release of aptly named “Old Stubborn,” limited — and “worth the wait.”

Ed Bley (Photo provided)

“We are incredibly excited to finally launch “Old Stubborn” by Rising Tide Spirits. This has been an incredible journey, albeit longer and more enlightening than I expected.” stated Master Blender, and Co-Founder, Donald Edward (“Ed”) Bley.

“The release is long awaited because, well, I am stubborn. That stubbornness in the business realm is only exceeded by my stubbornness on the quality of the product we are putting out and let me tell you – it’s worth the wait.”

Bley has a long history of successful and palatable products starting with being an award-winning chef to his last stint at Cork N Bottle – which he arguably put on the map.

In 2017, while representing Cork, Bley was Wild Turkey’s global customer of the year having hand-selected 23 barrels. He went on to blend a National Whiskey of the Year, Old Baldy, selling 1100 bottles in an hour. BLey had hundreds of customers lined up, from as far away as Scotland. He made Cork a national and international destination for top of line spirits selections. So much so, Cork n Bottle was placed in the local international airport, CVG. Needless to say, his releases are highly coveted.

Photo provided

Old Baldy was a four-year blend. BLey and his team now present Old Stubborn – a marriage of 10, 11, and 13 year old premium pot-still wheated whiskey that is non chill filtered… This whiskey is no longer in production and is exceptionally limited.

You can purchase these limited-edition bottles online at bourbonconcierge.com and/or seelbachs.com. An option for Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky locals is to meet Bley at Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop in Covington for a signature and pour.


