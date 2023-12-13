Rising Tide Spirits celebrating its first release, ‘Old Stubborn’ is limited and now available

Rising Tide Spirits is celebrating its long-awaited release of aptly named “Old Stubborn,” limited — and “worth the wait.”

“We are incredibly excited to finally launch “Old Stubborn” by Rising Tide Spirits. This has been an incredible journey, albeit longer and more enlightening than I expected.” stated Master Blender, and Co-Founder, Donald Edward (“Ed”) Bley.

“The release is long awaited because, well, I am stubborn. That stubbornness in the business realm is only exceeded by my stubbornness on the quality of the product we are putting out and let me tell you – it’s worth the wait.”

Bley has a long history of successful and palatable products starting with being an award-winning chef to his last stint at Cork N Bottle – which he arguably put on the map.

In 2017, while representing Cork, Bley was Wild Turkey’s global customer of the year having hand-selected 23 barrels. He went on to blend a National Whiskey of the Year, Old Baldy, selling 1100 bottles in an hour. BLey had hundreds of customers lined up, from as far away as Scotland. He made Cork a national and international destination for top of line spirits selections. So much so, Cork n Bottle was placed in the local international airport, CVG. Needless to say, his releases are highly coveted.

Old Baldy was a four-year blend. BLey and his team now present Old Stubborn – a marriage of 10, 11, and 13 year old premium pot-still wheated whiskey that is non chill filtered… This whiskey is no longer in production and is exceptionally limited.

You can purchase these limited-edition bottles online at bourbonconcierge.com and/or seelbachs.com. An option for Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky locals is to meet Bley at Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop in Covington for a signature and pour.