Villa Madonna Academy adds Esports to its sports offerings, expanding opportunities for students

Villa Madonna Academy has added Esports as a sport.

Esports is not just about gaming; it’s about strategy, teamwork, and skill development.

Embracing the digital age, Villa Madonna is providing students with a unique opportunity to compete, collaborate, and showcase teir talents in the world of competitive gaming.

What makes it even more special is that Esports is recognized as an official KHSAA sport. This means Villa Madonna players will have the chance to represent the school on a statewide level, competing against other schools in tournaments and championships.

Villa Madonna leadership believes the Esports is a platform for learning, growth, and community building.

Both Thomas More University and Northern Kentucky University offer Esports to their students.